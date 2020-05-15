The Cégep de la Gaspésie et des Îles: the start of school, especially online
The fall semester of Cégep de la Gaspésie et des Îles will be mainly online
May 14, 2020
Updated at 21: 10
Like in several other colleges of quebec, the fall semester of Cégep de la Gaspésie et des Îles will be mainly online. Except for activities requiring a physical presence on the campus, as well as the laboratory and the practical exercises.
The students had expected it, but it is now official. The college has decided to opt for a hybrid model, offering more courses via the internet, but allowing all the same to some of the activities take place on campus, provided that they comply with the measures of social distancing.
Students starting their course at the institution will still have the right to certain activities inside the camps, history, promote their integration and their success. But for the rest, just as their colleagues of the second and third year, the majority of classes will take place in a virtual way. The college has also reiterated its desire to receive international students, despite the pandemic of COVID-19. They must, however, reside in the region in order to be able to follow the various training courses offered.
New measures for student residences
In order to ensure compliance with the health measures imposed by the public health, the college will proceed with few changes to its ways of doing things in the student residence, in particular by reducing its capacity. The rooms in the pavilion will be reserved in case one of the resident should be placed in isolation and the 48 apartments on campus will host a maximum of 4 people. Also, the college will ensure that all rooms are single occupancy with the aim of promoting the detachment physics.