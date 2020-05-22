The Cégep Lévis-Lauzon guilty of psychological harassment against an ex-employee
The direction of the Cégep Lévis-Lauzon is convicted of harassment and retaliation, it is required to pay over $ 42 000 to a former employee for ill-treatment.
May 22, 2020 14h22
Updated at 15: 49
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
This judgment feeds into the concern already existing within the staff.
“The main protagonists of the psychological harassment is the executive director of the college and the director of human resources. These two people are key persons to resolve disputes in labour relations”, one can read in a press release signed by, among others, the Syndicat des professeures et professeurs du Cégep de Lévis‑Lauzon (FNEEQ-CSN).
The president of the union, Marie-Pierre Gagné, is concerned about the maintenance of the work environment and fear of the consequences on the treatment of future records delicate, such as psychological harassment.
“We were not aware of the process… The unions felt they were already concerns, we had problems with the branch in the past. Finally it is noted that the method of management of doubtful headed for another category of employees,” she adds in an interview with The Sun.
The judicial process has been launched by Martin Hénault, coordinator of the Service of the buildings and equipment of the College (SIE), he resigned in 2018. The college shall pay him the money for moral damages. The trade unions were not aware of the complaint brought to the directorate or of the situation experienced by Mr. Hénault.
“We have taken note of the decision made and will contact the management and the board of directors to have accounts. There was concern on the management, on this culture of silence. We can see that it lasts for some time! It is unsettling”, also indicates Ms. Won.
Renewed mandate
Last September, the contract of the director-general fault ” has been renewed for another five years, and this, in spite of unanimous opposition of the three unions and the main teachers, professionals and support staff) as well as the Commission of studies.
“We had voted against the renewal without knowing the cause for which we have just read the judgment. It was an opinion strong enough that has not been heard”, says Marie-Pierre Gagné.
The unions also question the use of public funds for the establishment of college studies “In addition to the damage, the college has had to spend considerable resources, time and money, to defend himself before the court”, is it also in the same press release.
It is therefore requested by the unions that the exercise of governance by the Cégep Lévis-Lauzon to be “closely scrutinized the risk of having to require a guardianship.