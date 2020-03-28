The ceiling of the house collapsed in hiding from the coronavirus Sophia Loren
Actress Sophia Loren was under the rubble of the ceiling of his own house, where she tried to wait out the pandemic coronavirus.
The actress was traumatized, but her life is out of danger.
Actress Sophia Loren was already 85 years old, in connection with which the novel coronavirus infection is especially dangerous for her, since older people have less chances of recovery.
She decided to move into the house in Geneva to peacefully wait out the pandemic coronavirus.
However, in the house actress was expecting danger, because her head hit the ceiling. Fortunately, the star escaped with minor injuries and shock. All happened in front of the eldest son of artist Nikas Safronov.
Sophia Loren is famous Italian actress. Now Italy is on the first lines in the number of cases of infection with the novel coronavirus.