The centre-west of Montreal in the heart of the epidemic
Photo: Jacques Nadeau Le Devoir
A spokesman for the jewish communities of hasidic Outremont, Abraham Ekstein, has expressed the sorrow caused by the death of a 67 year old man in her community.
Jeanne Corriveau and
Isabelle Paré
28 march 2020
- Montreal
Even if the case of COVID-19 continue to rise in the metropolis, the boroughs of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, Outremont, Parc-Extension and the cities of Hampstead and Côte-Saint-Luc are more than ever targeted as “hot zones” of the epidemic.
According to figures released on Friday by the Direction de santé publique de Montréal (DSPM), not less than 38% of the 971 Montrealers affected by the COVID-19 resident in these neighbourhoods become, for the moment, the main foci of the outbreak of the metropolis.
The rate of infection reported in the centre-west of the island, rises to 150 cases per 100 000 inhabitants, compared to 36 cases per 100 000 inhabitants for the rest of Montreal.
“The data show us that there is something going on “, said Friday the director of public health of Montréal (DSPM), Dr. Mylène Drouin, without being able to explain the reasons.
The phenomenon would be a little more diffuse than in the middle of the week, while this sector accounted for 42 % of the reported cases. “There might be specific interventions, but we will not target an area by putting barricades “, she insisted.
A community shaken
On Friday, a spokesman for the jewish communities of hasidic Outremont, Abraham Ekstein, has shared the pain that shook his community, so that one of their own, a 67 year old man, was swept away in three days by the COVID-19 last Wednesday, becoming the first victim in montreal the epidemic.
“The disease has hit home with us. The community is really shaken. This is a person that I knew. His sons who live in New York have not even been able to come to pay tribute to him, and no one was at his side at his death. It was very fast. It is very, very sad, ” he said.
He said to ignore if this man had traveled recently or been in contact with those travelers, and if other community members are currently sick, or in expectation of results.
“Obviously we are concerned, as all Quebecers. The only difference is that we have large families and being confined makes it difficult, but we are in the same boat as all Quebecers. “
When asked about the closure tardivedes synagogues (between the 17 and 18 march) and on the recent holding of major holidays, including Purim, in which hundreds of relatives, many from New York, participated from 9 to 11 march, he said he was in administrative segregation as most of the families and hope that nobody gets sick in the next few days. “The places of worship have been closed 10 days ago. The symptoms can occur up to 14 days after contact. “
The hasidic community outremontaise has about 2000 families, related to different clans.
“At this time, we are past the stage to find out who contaminated whom, and when, you just have to make sure that everyone remains at home,” said Mr. Ekstein, stating that text messages and messages on What sApp are sent to the families of hasidic music.
“We need to redouble our efforts and take into account the advice of the elected officials and the public health: stay home. If you go out to provide you with the essential, keep the social distance “, was published on Facebook Max Lieberman, another influential member of the community.
The west of the island on the alert
The same pressure prevails in the municipality of Côte-Saint-Luc.
After having declared the emergency a week ago and fermétous shops non-essential, the mayor, Mitchell Bronstein, hoped Friday that Quebec is escalating its efforts to contain the epidemic. It welcomed the implementation by Quebec of a testing centre at the wheel in a shopping centre the boulevard Cavendish who will be able to test 400 to 500 people per day.
“We are very happy with it. It is necessary to detect quickly the positive people to stop them walk around, ” said the magistrate. A phone message of urgency has also been sent to all the citizens of Côte-Saint-Luc on Friday to ensure that the elderly over 70 years of age in confinement can easily apply for food assistance in case of need.
Four residents of a home for seniors in Côte-Saint-Luc have been hospitalized in recent weeks. The municipality said about the number of cases of infection or hospitalization identified on its territory by the DSPM.
In Westmount, at least two members of the hasidic community Lubavitch, related to the congregation Beth Chabad, have received a positive diagnosis, after having participated in the 14 march to a marriage bringing together 250 people. These communities are not related with those resident in Outremont.
In recent days, a firefighter with the Montreal fire Department, acted as first responder in a home in Westmount, has also contracted the disease.
With the approach of the jewish Passover, rabbis montreal’s diverse communities hasidic turns for a week on Facebook the calls to stop any celebration as a group, and call the families to turn to new technologies to celebrate virtually the religious feasts that cannot be postponed.