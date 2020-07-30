The ceremony of the Emmy Awards will be well virtual
The 72nd ceremony of the Emmy Awards, the equivalent of the Oscars for american television, will be entirely virtual because of the epidemic of COVID-19.
Share
29 July 2020 21: 00
Share
The ceremony of the Emmy Awards will be well virtual
AFP
Agence France-Presse
LOS ANGELES — The 72nd ceremony of the Emmy Awards, the equivalent of the Oscars for american television, will be entirely virtual because of the epidemic of COVID-19, which is still rampant in the United States.
The organizers of the event, planned for 20 September, have sent a letter to all the selected candidates, the list of which was unveiled Tuesday, to inform them that the traditional gala evening organized in Los Angeles would not take place this year.
This is not really a surprise given the health crisis in progress, but the organizers of the Emmy Awards had up to now not formally taken a decision, in contrast to other events or festivals.
“As you’ve probably guessed, we’re not going to ask you to come at the Microsoft Theatre, in downtown Los Angeles, on September 20. This year, it will again be the biggest night in the television industry… but we will come to you,” says the letter, released Wednesday by the american media and the content of which was confirmed toAFP by a spokesman for the Emmy Awards.
“We are a team of technicians, producers and authors of the first forces to […] come to you to shoot at home or location of your choice,” says the letter signed by the production and comedian Jimmy Kimmel, who will present the evening.
“Then what are you going to wear??? Our theme is informal for this party is “come as you are, but make an effort!””, joke of the organizers.
“If you want to be in evening dress, we would love to, but on the other hand if you are in the United Kingdom and that it is three o’clock in the morning, maybe you want to be in pajamas great fashion and be saved from your bed!”, says the mail.