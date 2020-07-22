The certificate of the Manor Liverpool maintained
Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 7 deaths and 40 people infected in the users and the employees of the Manor Liverpool.
Share
21 July 2020 17: 45
Share
The certificate of the Manor Liverpool maintained
Jean-François Néron
The Sun
The Manor Liverpool retains its certificate to operate a residential home for the elderly.
However, it will have to wait to the autumn before the results of the current survey on the quality of care provided to the component of the intermediate resources of the institution.
The CISSS de Chaudière-Appalaches has confirmed, Tuesday, that the institution could continue its activities. On 10 June, in the midst of a pandemic, the crisis of the COVID-19 had revealed serious shortcomings in the care and services offered, forcing the CISSS to be sent to the managers a notice of revocation of certification for the operation of the residence for elderly people (EPS) of 64 beds.
“Improvements have been observed and there is progress on the current action plan. In addition, the operator has demonstrated its ability to put in place the necessary means to improve the quality of care and services rendered to the residents,” explains Caroline Boutin, deputy director-general at the directorate of quality, evaluation, performance and ethics of the CISSS.
In the same breath, she adds that some of the fixes are still not completed. They need to be in the best possible time. “Due to the confidentiality of the process, we can’t specify the nature of corrective measures”, she says.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 7 deaths and 40 people infected in the users and the employees.
The component of the intermediate resources of the Manor Liverpool, which also has 64 beds, is still under investigation after having also identified significant gaps. It is in autumn that the CISSS will know the results of the investigation and whether it intends to continue its agreement with the Manor.
Balance daily
On the other hand, the regional daily newspaper of 21 July, of the people infected with coronavirus shows only one new case for the Capitale-Nationale region and none in Chaudière-Appalaches.