The CH Group proceeds to make new cuts
Geoff Molson, the head of the Group CH
Share
June 2, 2020 18: 05
Share
The CH Group proceeds to make new cuts
The canadian Press
PC
MONTREAL — The times are hard, even for the CH Group, which is the umbrella organisation including the Montreal canadiens and evenko. The organization has conducted on Tuesday a new wave of cuts in connection with the pandemic of the sars coronavirus.
In the framework of this slimming diet, the CH Group had therefore decided to restructure the communications team of the Habs. Thus, the director of communications hockey, Dominick Saillant, and his deputy, Francis Merchant, are part of the employees — unknown number — who were thanked on Tuesday.
“Our current structure may not withstand such a storm. To this effect, today, we have taken difficult decisions,” said the senior vice-president, public affairs and communications of the CH Group, Paul Wilson, in an email sent to the media.
“”Dom” and François have been very popular for the company. They will miss me a lot. We thank them for their continued support, their contribution and their loyalty”, he added.
As a result, the communications team of the CH Group will be reduced, for a period of time which remains to be determined.
Last week, the CH Group had requested the support of the Quebec government to help it get through the crisis created by the COVID-19. He longed to several types of financial assistance.
According to the Register of lobbyists in Quebec, the CH Group did three key demands to the government : to let its hockey players to resume training, “to support the resumption of its activities when the gatherings will be permit” and “support the jobs of up to the full recovery of activities.”
On the 24th of march last, the CH Group had claimed to have put on a temporary layoff about 60% of its staff.
“Our current structure may not withstand such a storm. To this effect, today, we have made difficult decisions. ”
—
The senior vice-president, public affairs and communications of the CH Group, Paul Wilson
According to the organisation, the pause in the NHL, the american hockey League and the postponement of all his shows are forcing the company to take significant steps to stabilize the situation and prepare for the return of activities.
“This decision became necessary in view of the major impact of the pandemic on the industry of sports and entertainment”, could one read in the press release.
In addition, a relief fund of $ 6 million had been created in order to limit the impact of this decision on employees. As a result, employees will reach out to nearly 80 % of their salary for the first eight weeks without work.
This fund also includes a programme of temporary loans available to employees who may find themselves in a difficult financial situation directly related to the current pandemic.
“We work very hard to limit the impact of this situation on our employees. In this difficult period, our commitment, to each other, we will emerge stronger,” said Geoff Molson, owner, president and chief executive officer of the CH Group.
The organization added that it will remind its employees to work as soon as the situation allows.
“At this point, unfortunately, it is difficult to predict when we will resume our activities,” concluded, however, Mr. Wilson.
The CH Group has stopped its activities on march 12.