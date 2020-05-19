The chain of clothing Reitmans wants to move to the shelter of his creditors
Photo: Paul Chiasson, The canadian Press
Reitmans announced Tuesday its intention to turn to Act on the arrangements with the creditors arrangement act (CCAA).
After Aldo Group, it is the turn of another retailer well-known to consumers, Reitmans, wanting to restructure to protect itself from its creditors since the chain of clothing are being hit hardest by the impact of the pandemic COVID-19.
The company established in Montreal, in which all stores are currently closed, has announced on Tuesday its intention to turn to Act on the arrangements with the creditors arrangement act (CCAA).
This application had to be heard by the superior Court of Quebec in the course of the day.
For the president and chief executive officer of the retailer, Stephen Reitman, it is the “hardest decision” to take in “the history of quasi-centennial” of the organization “, which has 6800 employees and operates 576 stores under the banners Reitmans, Penningtons, RW & CO, Addition Elle and Thyme Maternity.
“The current pandemic leaves us no choice — we are convinced that it is the only solution to ensure we continue to thrive in the future “, he stressed.
At the same time in the process, which will take place under the CCAA, Reitmans discussed in order to obtain interim financing in order to allow its stores to continue their activities when they have the green light to reopen their doors.
All indications are that the restructuring will result in the closure of points of sale, as the retailer says it wants to ” optimize its store network in Canada “.
In unveiling its results for the fourth quarter and for its most recent fiscal year, the may 1st this year, Reitmans had unveiled to be in search of funding to “fulfill its financial obligations and future” while exploring ” various alternatives “.
For the 12-month period ended on the 1st of February, Reitmans has seen its sales decline of 5.8 %, to 869,5 million $, in addition to posting a net loss of $ 87.4 million, or $ 1.56 per share. The previous year, the retailer had posted a net profit of $ 6.8 million, or 11 cents per share.