The chain quebec Store Laura takes shelter from its creditors
Shop Laura ensures that the activities are conducted in its shops and on its online platform, despite the legal procedures and tax businesses.
July 31, 2020 18h02
The canadian Press
MONTREAL — The pandemic of the COVID-19 just to make a new victim in the fashion industry. The chain in quebec-ready-to-wear Shop Laura announces that it has obtained an initial order to be placed under arrangement Act the companies ‘ creditors.
According to a press release issued Friday by the company established in Montreal, Shop Laura wants “to restructure its debts and to deal successfully with the unprecedented challenges that the pandemic COVID-19 has caused in the retail sector”.
The mandate of the controller of the process was entrusted to the consulting firm KPMG.
According to the press release, the chain of clothing for women is hoping to quickly release procedures in order to better position itself in the highly competitive market of retail.
The president and general manager of the chain, Kalman Fisher, says that the company was “thriving and profitable” before the health crisis. The forced closure of 140 stores, “Laura” and “Melanie Lyne” in Canada, however, would have “seriously affected” the income of the chain, founded in 1930.
It is a new blow to the fashion industry in Quebec. The claws quebec Aldo, Tristan, Frank & Oak, Reitmans and Lolë have recently had to resolve to avail himself of the provisions of the Law on arrangements with creditors of companies.