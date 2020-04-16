The chaos experienced at the CHSLD Herron
Employees reflect their daily lives in their building now under guardianship.
April 16, 2020
The employees of the private CHSLD Herron Dorval reject en bloc the charge of the prime minister François Legault, who said on Saturday that they had “abandoned” their patients. The 13 clerks and nurses with whom The Duty was discussed Wednesday were especially criticized for their managers to have them put in danger by hiding the advanced COVID-19 inside their place of work — and they have shown the finger at the insensitivity of the government in the face of their conditions of work appalling.
The Duty has been trying to get in contact with more than 40 employees of CHSLD Herron. Thirteen people — all women, for the most part from cultural communities — have agreed to share their work experiences in detail. They all have demanded anonymity for fear of reprisals from their employer.
These nurses and clerks to the beneficiaries, at the forefront of events that would have led to the death of 31 of the 150 residents of the CHSLD Herron from the march 13, almost all said they were deprived of their human and material resources sufficient to provide care and quality services to the residents.
Marilyn*, clerk to the recipients, mourned on Wednesday the death of at least three of “[its] residents “since the new coronavirus has caused “chaos” at the CHSLD Herron. “I was taking care of them. It is very hard. I am still in shock. What has happened in the past ? “asks the woman, who describes himself as a” scientist who is not afraid to work.”
Gold, Marilyn unknown today if she will provide the feet inside of the CHSLD Herron. She accuses the executive of having “betrayed” in the now “in the dark” about the spread of the COVID-19 in the facility, preventing it to prepare and equip themselves accordingly. “Could I trust them again ? At this time, I don’t know, ” she said, indicating the passage have been declared positive for the coronavirus.
Lucy*, a nurse who still works at the residence of Herron, made the list of the elements that led to the disaster that currently plays in the CHSLD. Employees with only one coat for the day, who were eating together again — without removing the blouse, until a first case to be reported on march 27.
Without proper equipment
Patricia has also been infected with the COVID-19, and was placed in isolation at her home. “This whole situation could have been avoided with the proper equipment, with the right personnel “, she said the nurse on Duty. At the end of march, she was working long hours without protective equipment. However, residents had symptoms of the COVID-19 and were waiting for the results of their screening.
Maya, beneficiaries attendant, was working, too, as if nothing had happened during the week of march 22. She returned to work the week of 27 march, and she noted with surprise that the staff now consisted of the full protective equipment. It is only at the end of her shift that she has learned from the directorate have been exposed, the previous week, to patients with the new coronavirus. It has therefore not presented the work the next day, the 29th of march, the day on which the CHSLD Herron was ” in chaos “.
Kim*, a clerk, has also been a shock to his arrival at work on march 27. An ambulance was on the spot to retrieve one of his patients, a man she had helped return to his bed three days earlier. It tells us that this patient had hit three days earlier in thanking her for her work. The next day, Kim began to cough. Without knowing, she had been in contact with the first positive case of COVID-19 of the residence Herron, but this did not prevent him from returning to work. “[The ambulance], I was upset, because I thought that it was just a diarrhea “, she said. She said that she was overwhelmed by the stories she sees on the television. “I don’t understand why. We did not enter the families… “
The ” chickens no head “
Monique*, a patient care attendant, was at work on march 29, when employees of the CIUSSS of the West-of-the-Island-of-Montreal have taken over the management of the CHSLD. “Everything was scattered. The offices were closed. The receptionists had abandoned their post. Ambulances were going back and forth. We were like chickens with no head. We really tried… We could not get there, ” she insists to the other end of the wire. She laments to have been kept in the dark. “At least, they would have been able to tell us what’s going on “, she says as if she was looking for approval.
Since the beginning of the guardianship of the CIUSSS, Lucy was said to have received the equipment : a face shield, gowns, and masks. “But I hear the news that things are getting better since the arrival of the government. It is a lie, ” she said. “They arrived before all the dead. “In the meantime, she has seen” many people die “. The situation is dramatic at this point that certain bodies may remain in bed for hours before the funeral services, which do not pass to retrieve the body. “I saw a person who was dead in the morning : when I finished my shift at 23h, funeral services, still had not come to retrieve it “, she says. “I’ve seen it several times. Three times. “
Lucy wants to the owners of the residence, but even more to the political class, who she accuses of being insensitive to the conditions of work of employees of NURSING homes and private residences. “We are paid less [than the audience]. We work more. Is this what it is right ? We are all citizens of this country ! “, she says.
The warning signs ?
The staff of the CHSLD Herron said to have been already under pressure even before the outbreak of the new coronavirus. It was not unusual that a nurse must monitor nearly 140 residents with the help of nursing assistants. “This is not normal,” says one of them.
“It is difficult to give basic care in these conditions,” says Sophie. The clerk to the beneficiaries was often 14 or 15 residents to care for during a shift, sometimes 16 or 17. If she was concerned about ” a communication difficult with the bosses “, she refuses to lay the responsibility for the tragedy. “It can happen anywhere. “
Yet, by some miracle, the staff is present in sufficient numbers during the annual visits of the emissaries of the ministry of Health, ironisent two used.
“In the case of the CHSLD Herron, this one in particular has been the subject of a coroner’s report last year and the CIUSSS has been able to put in place all the recommendations that were requested,” pointed out the CIUSSS. “However, the crisis of the COVID-19 has created a new situation which should be taken in hand. “It has not been possible to discuss with the owners of the CHSLD Herron Wednesday.
Lack of basic equipment
The vast majority of nurses and clerks to the beneficiaries interviewed by The Duty complained of a lack of basic supplies : wash cloths, towels, sheets, books or chairs on which to sit down with the residents during their shower or just before or just after… More of a toilet is defective in the building, we also noted the Duty.
According to Ariella, ” there are never enough layers.” He happened to show up for his evening shift, to find patients sitting in their chairs for a ” good eight hours “. “In the morning, they are placed on a chair and that’s it “, she summarizes.
Infuriated, employees say to bring soap and shampoo from home. Nurses have to fight to get their hands on thermometers. One of them was even told to have brought her own thermometer to prove to his bosses that she had a fever and go home. She has received a positive diagnosis the next day.
*The names of interviewees have been deliberately changed.