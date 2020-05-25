The Chapel celebrates three decades of works alternatives
Photo: Adil Boukind The Duty
The director of the théâtre La Chapelle, Olivier Bertrand, invites the public to send him his best wishes.
Closed until further notice because of a pandemic, the theatre, The Chapel, the hall of 100 seats in the heart of Montreal, known for its scene-in hybrid, alternative and eclectic, famous in spite of everything, in this may 25, 2020, the 30th anniversary line. And it is on the social networks as the director of the theatre, Olivier Bertrand, invites the public to send him his best wishes.
Already, he said, some artists have made capsules very short, it is to celebrate the room’s thirty-year, that will be posted online on their respective accounts. “We decided to take things in their timeline and don’t miss this event, to the extent that the may 25 is the true date of our opening thirty years ago,” he says.
For a while, The Chapel had chosen to propose a full year of festivities to celebrate its longevity. The programming of this year is ready, but expecting the following things on the health plan before you can advertise.
“Next year will be our 30th anniversary, and we don’t know what it is to be done,” says Olivier Bertrand. “The current situation is anxiety-provoking and complicated “, he acknowledges. That said, during the summer season, the théâtre La Chapelle generally uses its premises to host artists-in-residence, who will present their show during the following years.
“Last year, we launched an event called The other circus, with the festival Montréal complètement cirque and the Tohu. It is an approach of cirque alternative. This is the only event of the summer, but, of course, the Montréal complètement cirque festival has been cancelled, ” he said.
In the uncertainty about reopening of the theatre for the fall season in mid-September, Olivier Bertrand does not exclude a time period during which the theater space would be reserved for the creation and rehearsals of the artists. “As we get lost a little in the face of uncertainty, we can focus on what we can do to move forward, and wait and wait on what we do not can not advance. When the artists will they be able to regain the exercise sessions and the breakout rooms ? really “, he asks. It stated that ” the artists may start something even if the audience is not there physically “.
Although he concedes that the crisis of the sars coronavirus will probably be a deep and lasting influence on the artistic creations, Mr. Bertrand does not believe that it will amend the theatrical practice in the long term. “I think that it is necessary to let pass the short-term, in which it is fraught with a lot of anxiety,” he says.
If digital art is becoming more and more important in our lives, it also makes for a good time on the stages of living art. Since its foundation by Richard Simas, in 1990, in a former place of worship, The Chapel has hosted a amount of emerging artists that are then deployed on many scenes around the world. This is the case of Louise Bédard or Sylvain Émard, for example, or even of Christian Lapointe and Dave St-Pierre.
In normal times, The Chapel offers around 25 shows per season. It is also the only venue in Montreal that presents several productions each year in French and in English, with some overage in two languages.