The charges against the chief Allan Adam are removed in Alberta
The charges brought against the chief Allan Adam from the First Nation chipewyanne Athabasca, who was violently arrested last march, have been abandoned.
June 24, 2020 14h18
The canadian Press
FORT MCMURRAY — the charges brought against the chief Allan Adam from the First Nation chipewyanne Athabasca, who was violently arrested last march, have been abandoned.
The folder chief Allan Adam was back in front of the court Wednesday in provincial court in Fort McMurray. Court records indicated that charges of assault of a peace officer and of resistance to his arrest had to be withdrawn by the Crown.
The First Nation chipewyanne, in the north of Alberta, has confirmed that this is indeed what happened at the hearing before the judge, Wednesday morning.
“The Crown has reviewed the state of the evidence after a review of available evidence, including new evidence that is relevant and has taken the decision to withdraw the charges,” commented the spokesperson of the ministry of Justice of Alberta, Carla Jones, by way of a press release.
This decision comes after images of the arrest muscled, captured by the onboard camera of a vehicle of the royal Canadian mounted police (RCMP) had been made public earlier this month. The video lasts 12 minutes has caused uproar and fed the debate on systemic racism within police forces in Canada.
The images show the chief Allan Adam, intercepted a license plate has expired, go back and forth between his truck and the autopatrouille of the RCMP, launching expletives in the direction of a police officer and complainant to be harassed by the forces of law and order.
Then we can see another RCMP officer to pounce on the native chief before the wrestle him to the ground and land a punch to the head.
The prosecution service criminal of Alberta did not want to comment on the work of the police in this folder.
The RCMP had initially said that the actions taken by its agents were reasonable, but the response Team Alberta in the event of a serious incident has since opened an investigation into the police response.
According to the national chief of the Assembly of First Nations (AFN), Perry Bellegarde, when the video shows a second police officer to arrive at the current, and thrown violently on the head of Adam on the ground, it is an excessive use of force.
Chief Allan Adam was to speak to the media on Wednesday afternoon, after his appearance.
Due to the pandemic of COVID-19, it will be available to journalists by video.