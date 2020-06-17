The chief coroner to order a public inquiry on deaths in NURSING homes
17 June 2020 14h28
Stéphanie Marin
The Canadian Press
The chief coroner of Quebec on Wednesday ordered the holding of a broad public inquiry into some deaths during the pandemic of COVID-19 in NURSING homes and other residences for seniors.
Will be also the target of private seniors ‘ residences and other residential environments for vulnerable persons, or persons with loss of autonomy, said to Me Pascale Descary in a press release.
“The coroners involved in the case of violent death, obscure or that could be related to neglect. The death occurred outside of these tags, including those that result only of infection of the coronavirus, are not investigated by the coroner”, is specified.
The death occurred between march 12 and may 1, 2020 are subject to.
The majority of deaths caused by the COVID-19 in Quebec occurred in residences for the elderly. Collective actions brought revealed allegations of neglect of their residents. The ombudsperson also stated that it would investigate.
Given the complexity of the topic and the large number of deaths two coroners have been assigned to this investigation.
It is the coroner, and lawyer Géhane Kamel, who will preside, and Dr. Jacques Ramsay, a coroner with medical training, will assist him.
Me Kamel is already responsible for investigating deaths occurring in NURSING homes Herron Dorval; this step will thus be used as the basis for the public inquiry.
By then, I Kamel and his team will select the death in several types of residences and in several regions in order to establish a representative picture of the situation at the provincial level.
The hearing schedule will be posted later.