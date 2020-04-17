The children, collateral victims of the Great Confinement, according to the UN
Photo: Noah Seelam Agence France-Presse
Children eat a meal distributed by a charitable organization at Secunderabad, India. According to the UN, “368,5 million children in 143 countries depend normally of school meals as a reliable source of daily nutrition”.
Although the elderly are the main target of the coronavirus, they are the children who are likely to be the most important collateral victims of the pandemic COVID-19 in the coming months and even years, warns the United Nations (UN).
In a report published this week, the UN estimated that the social and economic crisis, as the remoteness of the school network of 1.5 billion children around the world is preparing to increase the level of poverty of many millions of them, but also to increase their risk of premature death, to put their health and safety at risk, in addition to violating their human potential in a sustainable manner.
“What started as a health crisis may develop into a crisis of wider rights of the child “, one can read in the document of twenty pages, entitled The impact of the COVID-19 on the children. “The socio-economic consequences of the virus — and the containment measures and mitigation that governments have put in place in the world — are potentially catastrophic for millions of children. “
“Fortunately, up to now, the children are largely spared the worst symptoms of the disease, said the secretary-general of the united nations, Antonio Guterres in a video accompanying the unveiling of the report. But their life is totally turned upside down. “
According to the international organization, the upheaval induced by the closure of schools, but also by the weakening of the economic family unit of children, as it prepares to enter between 42 and 66 million of them in extreme poverty this year. Numbers that add up to the $ 386 million that was already in 2019.
Worse, “the economic difficulties faced by families due to the global economic downturn could result in hundreds of thousands of deaths more children in 2020, offsetting the 2 to 3 years of progress in reducing child mortality in a single year,” says the document, noting that the prospect does not even account for health services and prevention interrupted in several countries by closing schools.
“We are expecting an increase in malnutrition, write the authors of the report, because 368,5 million children in 143 countries depend normally of school meals as a reliable source of daily nutrition. “
“The UN statistics are alarming, but they are also under-estimated, down to the other end of the wire Jerome Bobin, executive director of the canadian branch of the NGO, Humanity and inclusion. The school does not provide education, it is a first line for identification of social / health problems, it is a place that reduces strain on the parents to allow them to work in order to increase the income of the family. As can be seen, the virus has the ability to affect the weakest, and this, at all levels. “
For the UN, “the potential losses that may accumulate in the learning for the young generation of today, and for the development of its human capital are difficult to understand,” but it stresses that even if ” more than two-thirds of countries have put in place a national platform for distance learning “, among the low-income countries, this share is only 30 % . Before this crisis, almost a third of the young people of the world were already excluded a digital.
To Antonio Guterres, the major crisis that affects the world, increasing the “family stress” also puts children at an increased risk of violence. “The children are both victims and witnesses of violence and abuse domestic workers “, he said. And now, they can no longer benefits of the “alert mechanism” of the school to hope to get out of this violence.
“This health crisis is going to lead to a huge need of humanitarian assistance around the world in the coming years to offset the social impact of the fight against the COVID-19,” says Bobin. And what we are concerned today, it is the risk of the international aid from donor countries repatriated in the national programmes, which may enhance even more consequences in the already fragile countries. “