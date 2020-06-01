The CHSLD General Hospital of Quebec deplored the three deaths
May 30, 2020 16h22
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
The accommodation centres for seniors, the General Hospital and the Gardens of the Haut Saint-Laurent know another hard day. In the past 24 hours, three new deaths and 20 new positive cases have been recorded between their walls.
The death toll from the CHSLD General Hospital is now up to 12 since the beginning of the outbreak, with three new deaths on Saturday. Up to 74 users (+8) and 42 employees are infected.
The private CHSLD not discounted Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, Gardens, the Upper St. Lawrence river, experiencing another bond case, 36 users (+5) and 43 employees (+7) are now infected.
“When the COVID-19 somewhere between, it is difficult to prevent its contagion given the level of care given to patients. We apply the most stringent measures, but sometimes the wave takes off, and it continues to spread. Eventually, the measures have been successful and the wave ceases to swell, as it is the case of Jeffery Hale. It is hoped that this is what will happen to the General Hospital and to the Gardens of the Upper St. Lawrence river. We are trying to contain the wave the more possible,” said a spokesman for the CIUSSS, Mathieu Boivin, in an interview with The Sun.
Despite the numbers that continue to rise, Mr. Boivin ensures that “the signal is not more alarming than elsewhere”.
The reinforcements are already on-site, employees of the CIUSSS and teams “SWAT” dedicated to the hot zones.
READ ALSO : team “SWAT” for hot areas
“The place is big, the more likely it is that the virus spreads. The ideal is that the virus never comes”, adds Mathieu Boivin.
Balance sheet for the Capitale-Nationale
In the Quebec city region, a total of 31 new cases and four more deaths were announced Saturday. Up to 1563 persons are infected and 107 deaths have occurred since the beginning of the pandemic. Moreover, 859 people are considered cured. On the territory, 25 people are hospitalized, two of them are in intensive care.
The fourth death Saturday occurred at the CHSLD of The Faubourg, its second since the beginning of the outbreak. The place seemed to have avoided the worst, with only death to its roadmap the last few weeks. However, four new cases have also been recorded Saturday, up to 21 users and 14 staff are now infected.
The situation remains stable in the 10 other places outbreak of the region : Jeffery Hale Hospital (213 cases and 40 deaths), CHSLD Paul-Triquet (75 cases and 15 deaths), Manoir de Courville (49 cases and 6 deaths), The Gardens of Evangeline (133 cases and 11 deaths), CHSLD Saint-Jean-Eudes (22 cases and 4 deaths), Manor and Course of the Atrium (57 cases and 7 deaths), Havre du Trait-Carré (33 cases and 1 death), NURSING Yvonne-Sylvain (2 cases and 1 death), CHSLD Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes (9), Clearing in the Wooded area (14 cases).
On Friday, four isolated cases of COVID-19 have been identified among students or staff members of primary schools in the region. “There has been no contagion, the cases were removed immediately, either a teacher or a student,” says Mathieu Boivin.