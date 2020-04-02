The Church of Greece because of the coronavirus moved the celebration of Easter at the end of may
The Synod of the Greek Orthodox Church took the decision to transfer the solemn celebration of Easter because of the pandemic coronavirus.
In the fifth paragraph of the Synodal resolution States that the celebration of Easter, which this year Christians of the Eastern rite appointed in the night from 18 to 19 April, will take a month or so later.
“We wish and pray that soon the danger had passed, so we all (clergy and people) could receive together to celebrate the Resurrection of our Lord Sunday worship during the leave-taking of the great feast of Easter, that is at midnight from Tuesday 26 to Wednesday 27 may 2020”, – noted in a statement.
Sinodale also assured that the priests will be at this time “to serve humbly, without speakers and a ceremonial bell ringing “closed doors”, no matter how difficult and distressing it may be to us, for “the life and salvation of the world”, “diseases arriving”, doctors and nurses and all the volunteers who, in a spirit of self-sacrifice are giving themselves to protect the lives of many people and public health”.
Now almost all churches of various denominations restrict the conduct of worship.
The heads of all Ukrainian churches called on the faithful to pray from home by using online broadcasts. The clergy conduct worship according to the calendar.