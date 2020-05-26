The churches in Quebec and still waiting for the déconfinement

There is still no date on the calendar for the re-opening of churches and other places of worship in Quebec.
May 25, 2020 19: 06
There is still no date on the calendar for the re-opening of churches and other places of worship in Quebec. In the Outaouais, the parishioners are eager to resume the practice of catholic rites, as usual, said the bursar of the diocese of Gatineau, René Laprise.
“The people expressed their desire that things return somewhat to normal. It is quite normal in the circumstances,” said Mr. Laprise, stating that the situation of confinement current has pushed Archbishop Paul-André Durocher, archbishop of Gatineau, to be published on YouTube a capsule in French and one in English about his thoughts of the day on the word of God.
The Assembly of catholic bishops of Quebec is in talks with the government Legault on the terms and conditions surrounding the reopening of the churches in respect of sanitary standards related to the pandemic COVID-19.
Moreover, each diocese receives these days a model of sanitary protocols for, inter alia, the mass and the communion, that he may adapt it to his churches.