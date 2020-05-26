The churches in Quebec and still waiting for the déconfinement

There is still no date on the calendar for the re-opening of churches and other places of worship in Quebec.

May 25, 2020

Charles-Antoine Gagnon

The Right

There is still no date on the calendar for the re-opening of churches and other places of worship in Quebec. In the Outaouais, the parishioners are eager to resume the practice of catholic rites, as usual, said the bursar of the diocese of Gatineau, René Laprise.

“The people expressed their desire that things return somewhat to normal. It is quite normal in the circumstances,” said Mr. Laprise, stating that the situation of confinement current has pushed Archbishop Paul-André Durocher, archbishop of Gatineau, to be published on YouTube a capsule in French and one in English about his thoughts of the day on the word of God.

The Assembly of catholic bishops of Quebec is in talks with the government Legault on the terms and conditions surrounding the reopening of the churches in respect of sanitary standards related to the pandemic COVID-19.

Moreover, each diocese receives these days a model of sanitary protocols for, inter alia, the mass and the communion, that he may adapt it to his churches.

Archives

“In anticipation of the permission to hold rallies interiors that will eventually be granted by the government, catholics must prepare now in order to ensure that each of the churches that will open its doors and resume its liturgical activities will do it safely. It is the same pastoral charity which must accompany the eventual gradual resumption of our liturgical activities. No way do we want to expose anyone to the disease of the Covid-19”, said on Monday in a press release the president of the Assembly, and the Bishop of Saint-Hyacinthe, Bishop Christian Rodembourg.

The churches have stopped offering Sunday masses since the 15th of march.

“We, for the moment, the watchword in our parishes in the diocese of Gatineau is ‘expect the agreement between the government and the bishops of Quebec’. That said, the government is in talks with all of the major religions in Quebec. The déconfinement will not touch the catholics,” said Mr. Laprise.

Catholics can attend masses on tv, or on the web, said Mr. Laprise. The mass of pope Francis in Rome is broadcast by radio Vatican. Also, every day, the mass of the Saint Joseph’s oratory, which has been transferred to the cathedral of Montreal, is broadcast on the television channel Salt+Light.

In the Outaouais region, there has been all kinds of initiatives undertaken by parishes during the containment, including, among others, the broadcast on Facebook or YouTube for a weekly eucharist with the priest.

Le Soleil

