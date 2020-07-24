The cinema Beauport reopened
Cineplex Odeon has re-opened his theater complex in Beauport.
23 July, 2020 19: 08
Without drum or trumpet, Cineplex Odeon has re-opened his theater complex in Beauport. In a first time, only the rooms in Sainte-Foy have hosted movie-goers.
Without output of hollywood blockbusters — handed to the Greek calends —, programming consists here, as elsewhere, rare novelties, movies just before the COVID-19 and classic.
Why IMAX cinema Galeries de la Capitale remains closed. The situation is not rosy for the owners. Moreover, the Cinema 9 in Gatineau, announced that it was suspending its operations, in the absence of sufficient income — the quebec government comes, however, reveal that the rooms will now be able to accommodate 250 people.
AMC, the largest chain in the United States, has changed its re-opening from July 31 to mid-late August following the decision of Warner to push back indefinitely the release of the Tenet of Christopher Nolan. The situation south of the border may cause the direct output of some titles in video-on-demand. To follow.