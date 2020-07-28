The CISSSO agrees to provide disposable masks to its employees
Guylaine Laroche, president of the Alliance of professional and technical staff of the health and social services (APTS) of the Outaouais region.
Share
July 27, 2020
Updated on July 28, 2020 at 0h06
Share
The CISSSO agrees to provide disposable masks to its employees
Daniel LeBlanc
The Right
In response to the pressure exerted by a trade union, which had filed complaints in that regard, the integrated Center of health and social services for the Outaouais region (CISSSO) has accepted in the last days of putting at the disposal of his employees masks of rank 0.
The covers-face disposable fabric, similar to the one that we could wear going to the shops, will be provided to the personnel at the entrances of large facilities such as hospitals, CLSCS and NURSING homes, while in the workplaces that are smaller, employees should contact their manager to obtain these masks.
The Alliance’s professional and technical staff of the health and social services (APTS) of the Outaouais region, which militates strongly for the employer to furnish such masks to people when they arrive at work, about a half-victory.
“I’m more or less satisfied with the response. We would have liked a choice of eco, then it was requested that in the guidelines, we discuss how to dispose of this mask here, because we see a bit everywhere on the land. There is not necessarily garbage cans to collect them. We could also liked that the employer makes an election to provide a mask craft (reusable), but it is sure that from the moment it is suggested to use such a cover face, there is always the risk that the person that uses it does not the rigorous maintenance and it becomes not a tool of protection, but of contamination. We are satisfied to the extent that the employer comes to recognize that it is his responsibility to offer these masks here,” said the president, Guylaine Laroche.
Until a few days ago, the APTS are explained well why the CISSSO not mimicked not some organizations that do that, for example, in Montérégie, in the Chaudière-Appalaches or Bas St-Laurent, for example. In Abitibi, says the union, it is the port of the mask procedure, which is compulsory as soon as you enter an establishment.
“They provide it, but it is still limited in quantity. You can’t dig in the box like you want and make a reservation. That is calculated. ”
—
Guylaine Laroche
“It is a bit of a variable geometry across the province. We, what we want to, it is really ls protection of the workers, then to the extent that they are protected, you can hardly ask for more. Which is difficult since the beginning of the pandemic, it is that the national Institute of public health of Quebec (INSPQ) adjusts its recommendations (related to the mask) for the health care staff in the function of inventory management. This is stupid. […] For now, the employer says that there is no supply problem, but it remains a risk in the event of a second wave,” says Ms. Laroche.
The CISSSO continues to provide masks of procedure to its employees in contexts where they give a treatment to a user in a room, conduct a home visit or are moving in the corridors, for example.
“They provide it, but it is still limited in quantity. You can’t dig in the box like you want and make a reservation. That is calculated. […] There has been a lack of masks at the beginning (of the crisis), it has been difficult for a great tip and one rationnait, but it is now better. They are least management panic management of the stock. Our people understand that we must make good use of it in the time of a pandemic,” says the president of the APTS Ottawa.
Yet last week, Ms. Laroche claims that the employer was of the opinion that when an employee travels in a personal capacity in the institution where he works, it was his “civic responsibility” to obtain a mask, as if he was in the process of shopping. However, this way of seeing things is wrong, ” she said.”From the moment you set foot in your place of work, you become an employee. It is not there to simply take in the air. It is the employer who must ensure the health and the physical safety of the employee, then it must provide the equipment that allows you to do the job safely. They were reminded of the important articles of the Law on health and safety in the workplace. Let’s assume that I am not with a patient, but as I’m moving to go to the bathroom or to the dining room, there is still a strong risk that I had to make myself hang by a family who wants to have information on a loved one, for example. I must have my mask procedure”, she explains.
Despite this new way of doing things, the CISSSO indicates that he wishes his staff opted for a cover face that can be reused.
“This mask is not intended to replace any time the mask process where the staff provides care and services in the presence of users. In order to use a healthy inventory, the CISSS de l’outaouais promotes a responsible use and to obtain a cover face that can be reused. The covers-face reusable is a choice of eco, which is encouraged by the organization”, a-t-it is indicated in writing.
The ATPS represents approximately 2,400 employees in the Outaouais region.