The CISSSO is reviewing its position on the disclosure of data about the COVID-19

| May 28, 2020 | News | No Comments

Le CISSSO revoit sa position sur la divulgation de données sur la COVID-19

Le CISSSO revoit sa position sur la divulgation de données sur la COVID-19

The president-director general of the CISSSO, Josée Filion

Share

May 27, 2020 21h04

Share

The CISSSO is reviewing its position on the disclosure of data about the COVID-19

Le CISSSO revoit sa position sur la divulgation de données sur la COVID-19

Le CISSSO revoit sa position sur la divulgation de données sur la COVID-19

Justine Mercier

The Right

After having decided last week not to disclose information about outbreaks in a living belonging to private companies, the Centre for integrated health and social services for the Outaouais region (CISSSO) has started to disseminate, as they do in other regions of Quebec.

Questioned by The Law about this, a spokesperson of the ministry of Health, Robert Maranda, has confirmed that the data on varicella outbreaks in the community are public, to the extent that the centres are more than 15 residents. Several health facilities in the province to publish these information on their Web site.

Last week, the CISSSO had announced that it would contribute more to the journalists the information about the confirmed cases in the private residences, even when these resources host more users of the public network.

The president-director general of the CISSSO, Josée Filion, had mentioned that this decision had been taken “for the sake of respect of the owners of these companies”, by inviting the media to connect directly with the resources concerned. The returns, however, are rare when messages are left for the managers of these resources.

The CISSSO was judged to be good, on Tuesday and Wednesday, to do an update on the situation at the phase 2 of the Residences de la Gappe, where the outbreak has grown.

The ministry of Health has contacted the CISSSO, Wednesday, in order to verify what information is made public by the organization. It was then indicated to the department that the data were not accounted for “the right way” by the private media and that changes were to come, said Mr Maranda.

In a statement released afterwards, the CISSSO revealed the number of confirmed cases at the CHSLD Champlain Gatineau, and to the Residences de la Gappe. However, it is not indicated whether any employees are also affected, but a spokesperson for the CISSSO has indicated that this information could possibly be provided.

Other data

The CISSSO has adapted over the weeks, the information he makes public.

The organization performs on its Internet web site updated daily with a variety of information such as the number of confirmed cases, and recovered, the number of deaths, the number of patients hospitalized and the distribution of cases by jurisdiction and by municipality.

The website of the CISSSO also offers a link to the data of NURSING homes and private residences for seniors throughout the province of Quebec. The ministry of Health shall ensure that it has addressed the errors that have been recorded recently in these lists, which do not contain, however, no data concerning the residences intermediaries.

Since a few weeks, the CISSSO also presents a weekly review that indicates the distribution of cases by age group and to see, in the graph, the evolution of the number of confirmed cases in the region.

Elsewhere in Québec, the website of the integrated Center for academic health and social services (CIUSSS) of the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean indicates for each outbreak in a CHSLD the cumulative number of cases among employees and among residents, the same as the number of deaths that beset. It also shows the number of employees and physicians who have received a diagnosis of COVID-19.

The CISSSO does not indicate, on its side, if physicians in one of its facilities have been infected. The organization is limited to the data on its employees.

On the side of the CIUSSS of the Mauricie and Centre-du-Québec, the website shows the daily number of confirmed cases in the RPA and residences intermediaries. The weekly review of this CIUSSS also shows the total number of screening tests performed, information that the CISSSO does not publish.

Le CISSSO revoit sa position sur la divulgation de données sur la COVID-19

In the Laurentians, a file also allows to know the number of cases among the users and the employees of the intermediate resources.

Le CISSSO revoit sa position sur la divulgation de données sur la COVID-19

In an interview with The Law last week after the meeting of the board of directors of the CISSSO, Josée Filion has indicated that the teams of the regional directorate of public health have access to all the necessary statistics to do their job. It “prefers” that these employees devote their energies to dwell on the “aggregates” of cases that may appear, rather than the extraction of data into tables to be distributed to the external.

Filion also stresses that the disclosure of the distribution of cases in different areas of the city of Gatineau does not change to the guidelines to be followed for the population. “The behavior of people must be done by considering that their neighbor is COVID positive,” illustrates it.

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *