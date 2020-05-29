The CISSSO is reviewing its position on the disclosure of data about the COVID-19
The president-director general of the CISSSO, Josée Filion
Share
May 27, 2020 21h04
Share
The CISSSO is reviewing its position on the disclosure of data about the COVID-19
Justine Mercier
The Right
After having decided last week not to disclose information about outbreaks in a living belonging to private companies, the Centre for integrated health and social services for the Outaouais region (CISSSO) has started to disseminate, as they do in other regions of Quebec.
Questioned by The Law about this, a spokesperson of the ministry of Health, Robert Maranda, has confirmed that the data on varicella outbreaks in the community are public, to the extent that the centres are more than 15 residents. Several health facilities in the province to publish these information on their Web site.
Last week, the CISSSO had announced that it would contribute more to the journalists the information about the confirmed cases in the private residences, even when these resources host more users of the public network.
The president-director general of the CISSSO, Josée Filion, had mentioned that this decision had been taken “for the sake of respect of the owners of these companies”, by inviting the media to connect directly with the resources concerned. The returns, however, are rare when messages are left for the managers of these resources.
The CISSSO was judged to be good, on Tuesday and Wednesday, to do an update on the situation at the phase 2 of the Residences de la Gappe, where the outbreak has grown.
The ministry of Health has contacted the CISSSO, Wednesday, in order to verify what information is made public by the organization. It was then indicated to the department that the data were not accounted for “the right way” by the private media and that changes were to come, said Mr Maranda.
In a statement released afterwards, the CISSSO revealed the number of confirmed cases at the CHSLD Champlain Gatineau, and to the Residences de la Gappe. However, it is not indicated whether any employees are also affected, but a spokesperson for the CISSSO has indicated that this information could possibly be provided.
Other data
The CISSSO has adapted over the weeks, the information he makes public.
The organization performs on its Internet web site updated daily with a variety of information such as the number of confirmed cases, and recovered, the number of deaths, the number of patients hospitalized and the distribution of cases by jurisdiction and by municipality.
The website of the CISSSO also offers a link to the data of NURSING homes and private residences for seniors throughout the province of Quebec. The ministry of Health shall ensure that it has addressed the errors that have been recorded recently in these lists, which do not contain, however, no data concerning the residences intermediaries.
Since a few weeks, the CISSSO also presents a weekly review that indicates the distribution of cases by age group and to see, in the graph, the evolution of the number of confirmed cases in the region.
Elsewhere in Québec, the website of the integrated Center for academic health and social services (CIUSSS) of the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean indicates for each outbreak in a CHSLD the cumulative number of cases among employees and among residents, the same as the number of deaths that beset. It also shows the number of employees and physicians who have received a diagnosis of COVID-19.
The CISSSO does not indicate, on its side, if physicians in one of its facilities have been infected. The organization is limited to the data on its employees.
On the side of the CIUSSS of the Mauricie and Centre-du-Québec, the website shows the daily number of confirmed cases in the RPA and residences intermediaries. The weekly review of this CIUSSS also shows the total number of screening tests performed, information that the CISSSO does not publish.