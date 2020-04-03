The City of Montréal has decreed the state of emergency
At the request of the national director of public Health of Quebec, Montreal has declared a state of emergency on the territory of the Montréal agglomeration, due to the pandemic of COVID-19. For the moment, however, the City does not intend to control the movement off the island of Montreal and close to the bridges.
“No, the city is not in containment. It is not in quarantine, nor today nor tomorrow. If one day this should be the case, this will be at the request of the government of Quebec and the public health, ” said mayor Valerie Plant during a press conference in the company of the regional director of the Montreal public health, Dr. Mylène Drouin..
The City has taken this decision because of urgent problems in the field of roaming, given the closure of several resources for the homeless and the reduction of services to this vulnerable clientele.
“This health crisis must not become a humanitarian crisis,” said the mayor Plant.
The City intends to create five centres which can cater for up to 1,000 homeless each day. The first will open at Cabot square. “We want to act quickly,” added the mayor.
Other measures will be implemented gradually to allow the police to enforce the ordinances of containment, because the situation requires more coercive measures, given the growth in the number of cases of infection with the coronavirus.” In the Face of a spread of the virus, we can no longer tolerate any let-go, ” said Dr. Drouin.
The police should therefore be more visible on the ground and could, for example, issue statements of offence to the shops which have still not closed their doors or people who would participate in rallies.
“Our desire is not that the police start to give tickets everywhere, but if it is necessary, we will not have the choice,” said Dr. Drouin.
In Montreal, there are to this day 971 cases of infection and four deaths.
Dr. Horacio Arruda has asked the City, on Friday afternoon, to declare a state of local emergency. He thus relied on section 42 of the Act on civil security.