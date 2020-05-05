The City of Rimouski recorded a surplus of $2.6 million
The City of Rimouski records an operating surplus of a little more than $2.63 million.
Share
May 5, 2020 16h28
Share
The City of Rimouski recorded a surplus of $2.6 million
Johanne Fournier
Special Collaboration
The City of Rimouski records an operating surplus of a little more than $ 2.63 million at the end of its fiscal year ending December 31.
This surplus comes from the land transfer of more than 1.14 million, and royalties amounting to more than 562 000 $ paid by the wind energy sector. By tapping into the budgets of current operations, the municipality has eliminated its deficit of nearly a million $ on snow removal.
Last year, the municipal administration has granted $ 24 million in capital projects, including $ 13.5 million in its infrastructure, $ 8 million in buildings and $ 2.8 million in the purchase of vehicles, land, equipment and machinery. At the end of the financial year of 2019, the net debt was of the order of $ 54 million, which represents a decrease of $530,000.
Impacts of the pandemic
The elect are aware that the unprecedented changes made in recent weeks to curb the spread of the COVID-19 have invariably impact on all aspects of the municipal organization. Faced with the uncertainty caused by the pandemic, the city council and members of the administration of the City of Rimouski will have to review and analyze the financial situation of the organization.
“In spite of social and financial challenges that we must overcome in the next year, I remain positive and I would like to reassure the population : the municipal team will make every effort and take all relevant actions to maintain safe, quality services, promises the mayor of Rimouski, Marc Parent. We will ensure the financial management of the most healthy and most rigorous possible.”