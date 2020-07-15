The clientele at the pub British in Aylmer concerned about
Citizens in the Aylmer sector are concerned about the high volume at the bar British.
July 14, 2020
Updated on July 15, 2020 at 9h36
Catherine Morasse
The Right
A crowded bar, rallies without distancing physical on the terrace : on the evening of Friday, July 10, at the pub British, in Aylmer, was grinding the teeth of some citizens.
During this evening, a customer has observed a number of discrepancies vis-à-vis the regulations to which the bars should now fold. “I believe that there was table service for larger groups, but at our table, where we were only two, we were told to go inside to take our orders. He had to go to the bar in the building, which was crowded. We had to jostle to gain the attention of the tenants “, he notes.
“On the terrace, you could adhere to the social distancing on the tables, but there were also groups of people standing between the tables. Among them, the distancing was not necessarily respected, ” says the customer, who preferred to remain anonymous.
On Sunday, a user of the social network Reddit has posted a photo taken from the Main street where we can see the traffic on the terrace of the British. The client questioned by The Right confirmed that it was indeed a snapshot of the evening of 10 July. “The photo makes it appear worse than what it was, he adds. The people were forced to go in front of the terrace to smoke. Behind, it was pretty normal. “
The councillor of the district Aylmer, Audrey Office, was alerted by two citizens in the wake of the publication of the photo on Reddit. Sunday, she contacted the owner of the establishment, Mike Clemann, who would have told him of the measures taken by the company to rectify the situation. “The owner told us that it was a few weeks ago that Friday nights were especially busy in the school, reports Audrey Office. For me, it was the first time that citizens contacted me to make me part of this concern. “
The police Department of the City of Gatineau says it received no complaint about the British vis-à-vis the non-observance of public health measures.
Contacted by The Right, Mr Clemann has not made any comment.