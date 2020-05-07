The clip see : Hero of Weezer
Weezer
May 7, 2020 12: 55
Updated at 13h17
Geneviève Bouchard
The Sun
Because the music is good, because our artists continue to create (and we thank), we will share with you here and there music videos that have hit our eye… and our ears.
A human chain remote… And thanks felt directed to the workers on the front line since the beginning of the pandemic. This is in sum what the training Weezer with his new music video, Hero.
In the introduction to the video, we see singer Rivers Cuomo to sign a letter of which we will discover the content at the end. The magic of editing, it will be between time in the hands of a multitude of people of different backgrounds and ages, with a bonus of a few characters that are more whimsical. The message Cuomo is one of gratitude to all those who have faced with “bravery” and “selflessness” the COVID-19 while the rest of the world was confined.
“This is for all the dreamers who stay at home, the graduates of Zoom, the bakers of sourdough bread and the essential workers,” wrote the group in california in the presentation of the video.
Hero is the first single of the album Van Weezer, which was due to be launched this month. The release has however been postponed to a later date which has not yet been announced.