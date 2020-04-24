The clip see : Need You Emanuel
Because the music is good, because our artists continue to create (and we thank), we will share with you here and there music videos that have hit our eye… and our ears.
If it requires the distancing of physics, COVID-19 can also cause reconciliations to the art. An unexpected collaboration between the young british R&B singer ontario Emanuel and the featured british Idris Elba gave a very beautiful proof in recent days with the establishment of the clip of the song Need You.
The actor we could see in the series The Wire and the film franchise the Avengers (and who is also a DJ at times) has started the ball rolling by asking his fans on Instagram to send him a photo of what helps them to get through their confinement in order to make a “collage drawing” to illustrate the song. The isolation is familiar : he has himself contracted the coronavirus in the last month.
Idris Elba
“I want to document how people are doing, with who they are and what they absolutely need at this time”, he wrote.
According to the record company Universal, 3000 photos have been sent in the first 24 hours. In total, 4500 images from more than 20 countries formed the basis of the clip unveiled on Thursday.
Need You is the first extract from the minialbum ALT THERAPY – Session 1 : Disillusion of Emanuel, expected later this spring.