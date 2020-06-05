The clip see : The great escape by Patrice Michaud
June 5, 2020 13: 07:
Geneviève Bouchard
The Sun
You’ve been wanting to get away during the last months of confinement? You are not alone. If we look at the new extract unveiled Friday, Patrice Michaud also.
The author-composer-interpreter from the gaspé present the song The great escape, who falls to the point when we allow more to come out the tip of the nose, and we find… two meters distance, of course.
“These past few months, I sought to channel my desire to explode, to disobey, to have both hands in the dish of candy. So here’s my concentrated version of the art of the fugue,” said Michaud on social networks.
Alex McMahon signs the realization of the piece, accompanied by an animated video designed by Marcella Grimaux and Daniel Faubert from illustrations by Pascal Blanchet.