The clip seeing : of All Alex Nevsky

11 may 2020 14: 21
The clip to see : All of Alex Nevsky
Geneviève Bouchard
The Sun
With the 28th Week of the nursing profession which has been. launched on Monday, Alex Nevsky has revisited his song All, originally engraved on his latest album, Path, wild, in order to give a tip of the hat to the nursing staff particularly needed in the context of pandemic COVID-19.
“To be a nurse, or nurse, more than a vocation, an expertise, a science in all respects, the heart, yes, but the human above all”, note in the video, the author-composer-interpreter, soon joined on screen by Mitsou.
Many well-known personalities have also added their voices to the Nevsky in order to thank these essential workers : Patrice Michaud, Serge Fiori, Pier-Luc Funk, Ricardo Larrivée, Marie-Pierre Arthur, Julien Lacroix, Pierre Flynn, Louis-Jean Cormier, Jim Corcoran, Daniel Lavoie and Vincent Vallières, in particular.
“All of Quebec has put a nice, because it is beautiful what you are doing”, can we read at the end of the clip unveiled by the Ordre des infirmières et infirmiers du Québec.