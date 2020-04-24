The clip to be seen : The invisible things of Alfa Rococo
April 23, 2020 10h37
The clip to be seen : The invisible things of Alfa Rococo
Geneviève Bouchard
The Sun
Because the music is good, because our artists continue to create (and we thank), we will share with you here and there music videos that have hit our eye… and our ears.
A new song of Alfa Rococo, it is well. A new song of Alfa Rococo to give a boost to sick children, it is even better.
The duo, consisting of Justine Laberge and David Bussières unveiled Thursday the clip of the piece The invisible things, which will happen officially on digital platforms on Friday.
The artists and their record company, Coyote Records, have made it clear that all revenue generated by the listen in continuous (streaming) of the song or its online sales will be donated to the Fondation CHU Sainte-Justine. “The disease, it does not take a break,” they stressed in this period of isolation.
Performed by Elizabeth Laferrière, who co-wrote also with James Mabery (Fern) the nice animations it contains, the video is just tinted the particular context that we currently live with his rainbows and his images comforting. It ends in the living room of the couple, who, apparently, manages to find happiness in his containment family…