The clip to see : My skin Sarahmée
June 25, 2020 11h09
Geneviève Bouchard
The Sun
“Yes my skin made me what I am / It does not disappear in the rain / I would change for anything in the world no matter what you say”, sings Sarahmée in her room My skin, which the clip was unveiled Thursday.
While the protests for racial equality have proliferated since the death of George Floyd under the knee of a white policeman and that the movement Black Lives Matter has grown, the song and its video, directed by Alex Authier, could not be more topical. Twenty dancers and extras join Sarahmée to the screen in order to bring the message.
“Very proud of this clip is symbolic and important. On the shoot, there was a different energy, a sense of great pride, and I hope that this clip will make you smile,” said the rapper on the social networks.