The clip to see : Slim Darghouth King Abid
June 19, 2020 | Enterteiment | No Comments|
King Abid
Share
June 18, 2020
Updated on June 19, 2020 at 4h17
Share
The clip to see : Slim Darghouth King Abid
Geneviève Bouchard
The Sun
Even confined, King Abid has kept busy. He is back with a song and a music video, which pays tribute to a friend tunisian… And that shows resourcefulness and a smart phone can lead us away, if creativity is part of the.
“He has always inspired me in my songs, I have already mentioned in several of my songs,
but now and once and for all, I made a song in his honour and bearing his name,” says Heythem Tlili, his real name, who has notably collaborated with Boogat on this new piece.