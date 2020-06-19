The clip to see : Slim Darghouth King Abid

Le clip à voir : Slim Darghouth de King Abid

Le clip à voir : Slim Darghouth de King Abid

King Abid

June 18, 2020

Updated on June 19, 2020 at 4h17

The clip to see : Slim Darghouth King Abid

Even confined, King Abid has kept busy. He is back with a song and a music video, which pays tribute to a friend tunisian… And that shows resourcefulness and a smart phone can lead us away, if creativity is part of the.

“He has always inspired me in my songs, I have already mentioned in several of my songs,

but now and once and for all, I made a song in his honour and bearing his name,” says Heythem Tlili, his real name, who has notably collaborated with Boogat on this new piece.



