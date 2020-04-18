The closing of the borders weighs in on museums
Photo: Caroline Thibault
Pointe-à-Callière, the objects of “The Incas… this is Peru !” had to return to the fold, in Belgium, at the end of April. The exhibit runs now until… October.
Mummies, treasures of the incas and portraits of Frida Kahlo are among the precious objects contained in the museums of quebec. It is one of the effects of the pandemic, as it runs. The after ? The museums will emerge transformed, as it is believed.
Confined as all the world, Richard Gagnier is working from home. One detail. Once a week, the chief conservator of the Musée des beaux-arts de Montréal (MBAM) travelled to the exhibition egyptian Mummies to ensure that the conditions meet the requirements of the British Museum, owner of the exhibited objects.
“I check the relative humidity, which should range between 45% and 55%. I have read about 65 of the 70’s windows and sends a report to the British, ” he says.
The presence in Montreal of the mummies was conditional on the meticulous weekly. The museum is open or not. The exhibition, scheduled to end in march, was not able to be removed and sent to the Royal Ontario Museum. Richard Gagnier continues his ritual.
The pandemic has frozen the expos where they were. The doors of the Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec (MNBAQ) are closed on Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera and the modern mexican. At the end of may, she has to fly to Oregon.
Pointe-à-Callière, the city of archaeology and history, the objects of The Incas… this is Peru ! had to return to the fold, in Belgium, at the end of April. The expo will continue from now until… October.
The protocols of loan often involve the presence of a conveyor. This one, a curator of the museum lender, supervises the packaging of the works. The closing of borders has put the conveyors on the button.
“The conveyor knows very well the subject. Its presence is a matter of responsibility. It was concluded arrangements to make ourselves disassembly. Thanks to the video, the person of skill can make comments on-the-field “, explains Nicolas Gauvin, director of programming at the Museum of civilization of Québec. Pushed it home, it ran out of time to take care of objects loaned by the musée des Confluences of Lyon, in the heart of the well-appointed Venenum, a world poisoned.
Hands outstretched
The precautions taken to Pointe-à-Callière was assured by the museum of Art and history of Brussels, the main lender of the Incas, says Anne Élisabeth Thibault, director of exhibitions. “We would have been able to disassemble the expo without the conveyor belt, she said. But there has been a rallying of all of the lenders to extend the period. A collaborative spirit allows you to find the best solutions and to move forward in the same direction. “
Annie Gauthier, director of collections and exhibitions at the MNBAQ, fully lives up to the collaborative spirit. Social distancing was, paradoxically, closer to its partners. Conveyor or not, the dismantling of the works of Kahlo and others, became secondary, as it depends on what happens elsewhere. “I am in constant contact with our partners to exchange views on the state of the situation in each country. It is in a logic where we are in the hand. The chain involves us all. “
As she does not know when or in what conditions the museum will reopen, his main concern is economic. The large-scale exhibitions involve large financial arrangements, hence the importance of the ticket.
Closed after a month on the three planned, the expo on Frida Kahlo has earned “100 % of its cost,” says Annie Gauthier, but it has been reported that a third of the revenue “. The finding is bitter, because this expo winter reached an attendance rate (50 000 visitors monthly), worthy of a summer as there may be more.
The effects of the pandemic will be long felt. “We must reflect on the role of the museum, swear Annie Gauthier. The works, it is the food of the soul. To bring it again to the people, to continue to serve the company, there must be a new model. “
Digital and social
Leader of the museum humanist, to the point where the international Council of museums (ICOM) gives as an example, Nathalie Bondil remains optimistic about the role of the art director of the MMFA concedes, however, that more modesty will be in order.
“Why mount an important project, ask for it, when we know that the health measures to limit the number of people we can accommodate ? It really is a new mode that we are living in. There will be a before and an after. “
After, there is, writes Christine Bernier, professor of art history and museology at the University of Montreal. She is convinced that the COVID-19 brings us in the era post-digital, so that museums played still bring people together. “There was much emphasis on the notion of appropriation of space,” she says. Come and join in the activities at the museum, as we said, it belongs to you, this is for you. “
“From one day to the next day, there is more than the Web to reach the public,” proclaims the university, for which the separation museum physical /virtual museum is null and void.
The wide range of activities published online by the museums made him think that the creativity comes out as the winner. Christine Bernier also sees it as a sign that major international exhibitions are raréfieront. The museums will be more timid, those who dare, are less numerous, the costs of production, higher, etc
“The greater concern, judge Yves Bergeron, holder of the Chair on the governance of museums, UQAM, it is the funding of museums. “The self-generated revenues (ticket sales, rental of rooms, camps, education…) will drop if the measures of distance are ongoing.
The context is a revival, according to him, the urgency to redefine the museums. At the congress of ICOM of 2019, it was already on the agenda. The virulent debate — ” it chahutait “, recalls the researcher — has postponed discussions to 2022. “We see [with the offer] online, the social role of the museum is important. Its definition must take into account that it is an actor for the environment, for social justice. “