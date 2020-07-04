The club Gymnamic reacts to allegations of sexual athlete Thierry Pellerin
The gymnast Thierry Pellerin is accused of luring computer science, and other offences of a sexual nature on two boys under the age of thirteen.
Share
July 4, 2020 13: 02
Share
The club Gymnamic reacts to allegations of sexual athlete Thierry Pellerin
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
A few hours after the appearance of the gymnast Thierry Pellerin, accused of luring computer science, and other offences of a sexual nature on two boys who are minors, the club Gymnamic of Lévis has announced the resignation of its president as well as the implementation of measures of psychological support to the students, parents, and coaches.
Thierry Pellerin was attending the club Gymnamic for several years, there was also a coach with groups of students. His father, Jacques Pellerin, was the chairman of the board of directors, he submitted his resignation on Friday.
“These charges are extremely serious […] the club is in close contact with the federations in quebec and canada gymnastics, the city of Lévis and is at the disposal of the police authorities,” said the acting chairman Bruno Martin.
Access to club facilities is strictly forbidden to Thierry Pellerin for the duration of the judicial process. The athlete decorated is 22 years of age and is a member of the national gymnastics team, he is a specialist in the pommel horse.
The young man was accused of luring it to a person under the age of 18 years, invitation to sexual touching, production of child pornography and sent it to a minor sexually explicit material.
The period of the alleged offences cover of the September 1, 2019 to June 9, 2020 for one of the complainants ‘ and the 20 march to 9 June 2020 to another. The two complainants were between the ages of 10 and 12 years old at the beginning of the period of the charges.
“It is important to mention, ALL of the coaches in major employment club Gymnamic, including Thierry Pellerin, have had their criminal record checked as the request of the City of Lévis and the federations of gymnastics provincial and federal levels. The police investigation follows its course, and the board has no more information than what has been made public in the media. That said, we encourage any person with information relevant to the investigation to contact the police Department of the City of Lévis 418 832-2911. A confidential helpline is also available at 418 835-5436 (TEL-LINK)”, also written by Bruno Martin in a press release.
Psychological help
The charity Sport Aid available to athletes, parents and coaches a line of psychological support free of charge and confidential. The organization’s mission is to provide support services, counselling and orientation for young athletes and all those who witness violence against youth. It puts in place initiatives which foster a sport environment healthy.
“If you feel that you or your child need support to get through this situation, please do not hesitate. Sport Aid is an organization recognized and specialized in the assistance to victims of abuse in sports,” added the acting president.
The police de Lévis said they have reason to believe that Thierry Pellerin could have other victims.
READ ALSO: The gymnast Thierry Pellerin accused of sexual crimes