The CMHC mentions a fall of 18% in house prices
Housing starts are projected to suffer a decrease of 50% to 75% this year, according to the CMHC.
The canada mortgage and housing says expect housing prices and their sales are down significantly this year and are still not restored by the end of 2022.
In a special edition of its prospects for the housing market, the federal agency said Wednesday that it expected a price decrease of 9 % to 18 %, and up to 25 % in the oil producing regions. Prices should begin to recover by the middle of 2021, she calculated.
This decrease will be accompanied by a ” historic recession “, while the economic shock of the pandemic COVID-19, including the plunge in oil prices, hits the real estate market. “By 2020, Canada will experience a historic recession combined with a significant decrease of all the indicators in the housing. The fall in household income and employment and to stop migration contribute to the decline of unprecedented construction and sales. The downturn in the housing market is accentuated in the provinces producing oil, because the energy sector is also experiencing historic lows, ” writes the federal agency.
According to the CMHC sales of existing homes could decline from 19% to 29 % compared to their levels in prépandémie, before beginning to recover towards the end of the year. Residential construction will also be affected, and housing starts are expected to suffer a decrease of 50 % to 75 % this year, compared to the levels prior to the COVID-19, before starting to rebound in the next year.
In Manitoba, where the oil price has less of an impact, the decrease in indicators of housing will probably be lower than in the other Prairie provinces. The prospects are usually similar for Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia.
CMHC pointed out that the level of uncertainty was high.
