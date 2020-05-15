The Coen brothers collaborated on the screenplay for a remake of Scarface
Joel Coen and Ethan Coen are writing the script of a new version of Scarface, which will be directed by Luca Guadagnino (<em>Call me by your name</em>).
May 15, 2020 9h44
Agence France-Presse
LOS ANGELES — A remake of the legendary film gangster Scarface, which is located in Los Angeles, will see the light of day with the Coen brothers in the scenario under the guidance of the Universal studios Pictures.
The feature-length film, the third film version of this bloody drama occurring in the world of the criminal underworld, u.s., will be directed by Luca Guadagnino (Call me by your name).
The first Scarface was made in 1932 by Howard Hawks, which was inspired by a novel from the life of Al Capone, and had located the action in the Italian mafia of Chicago.
In 1983, it is Miami that Brian De Palma was chosen for its remake to be successful, with Al Pacino as Tony Montana, a refugee cuban pitiless and violent, is building a crime empire based on cocaine trafficking.
The new film programmed by the Universal will rethink “the story of immigrants,” which is the engine of the two previous Scarface, with the scenario the brothers Joel and Ethan Coen, who worked for a long time on the project.
According to specialized media, the Italian film-maker Luca Guadagnino would work in parallel with a suite of Call me by your name — that had earned him to be selected for the Oscars — as well as an adaptation of the novel lord of the flies.
No details have been given on the date of release of the next Scarface or on the distribution of roles. The productions are currently totally stopped in to Hollywood because of the containment measures against the COVID-19.