The collapse on wall Street: Dow Jones and the S&P 500 for the first quarter has lost more than 20%
Yesterday, 1 April, the main stock indexes in wall street fell, in particular, the Dow Jones index recorded the sharpest quarterly drop since 1987, according to Reuters.
At the same time, according to the Agency, the S&P 500 index suffered the biggest drop since the financial crisis of 2008 and 2009, amid new signals about the massive economic damage from a pandemic coronavirus.
Overall, the Dow Jones and S&P 500 for the first quarter has lost more than 20%.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Tuesday fell by 1.84% to 21,917,16 points, S&P 500 1.60% to 2.584,59 points, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.95% to 7,700,10 points.
The utilities sector and real estate was among the leaders of decline on Tuesday, losing 4% and 3% respectively.
The energy sector grew by almost 1.6% due to the recovery in oil prices. However, for standard grades of oil last quarter was the worst in the history of coronavirus and a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia.
The technical sector has finished a volatile session with a decline of 1.9%.
Companies in the United States to temporarily suspend their activities and send employees on indefinite leave, because the population to stay indoors because of the epidemic.
Economists have sharply downgraded their growth forecasts for 2020, and investors, anticipating a very bad quarterly reports, fear that corporate defaults and massive layoffs will lead to a deep recession.
“After the drubbing last month, people don’t want to make big bets in any direction, the more that we will get new information from the comments in the first earnings reports, starting next week – said the Deputy investment Director, Abbot Downing Carol Train.