The College of nursing supports the right to vacation nurses exhausted
On the subject of nurses, the president of the College, Luc Mathieu, has reported that several are out of print, might be in distress, sometimes feel abandoned and are in addition to the difficulty in obtaining periods of rest since the beginning of the crisis linked to the COVID-19.
Share
May 13, 2020 17h24
Share
The College of nursing supports the right to vacation nurses exhausted
Lia Lévesque
The Canadian Press
MONTREAL — The turn of the Ordre des infirmières et infirmiers du Québec to advocate that its members can be entitled to a vacation, to rest periods, they that are in the first line since the start of the pandemic of sars coronavirus.
In an interview Wednesday, Luc Mathieu, president of the College, has supported the request of the FIQ for the institutions allow its members to take rest.
“The demands of the FIQ are legitimate, given the current context. It is necessary to find a balance between the presence in the work force, which is required by the pandemic, and the fact that you have to rest, replenish its forces,” said Mr Mathieu.
The Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé (FIQ), which represents 76 000 nurses, nursing assistants and other healthcare professionals, makes even campaign on this subject for a few days.
“At the beginning, it was in sprint mode. But there, we traveled to nine weeks a health emergency and the nurses are exhausted”, he added. Except that services must also be provided.
Several are out of print, might be in distress, sometimes feel abandoned and have a more difficult time to get rest periods, has been reported to Mr. Mathieu.
“Who says protection of the public said the healthcare professionals in physical and mental health”, said Mr. Mathieu.
He, therefore, invites the FIQ and the employers to sit down and find ways to grant rest periods, but while providing the services.
He admits that this will not be easy, but efforts must be made to find ways to achieve this, both for the physical health and mental, in the short, medium and long-term health care workers.
Psychological support
The Order of nurses is also part of the 10 colleges that have recently signed a joint letter addressed to the government Legault, who asked him to provide psychological support close to the staff of the health network.
The orders are argue that in order to protect their members and the public, it is necessary to provide staff of the health network of the psychological proximity.
Mr. Mathieu believes that employee assistance Programs (EAP) are no longer sufficient, having regard to the current context.
“The demands of the FIQ are legitimate, given the current context. It is necessary to find a balance between the presence in the work force, which is required by the pandemic, and the fact that you have to rest, replenish his forces. ”
—
Luc Mathieu, president of the Ordre des infirmières et infirmiers du Québec
“We ask for a special recognition of their distress, the wear-induced”, write the orders, in their letter, addressed to prime minister François Legault and the minister of Health and social Services, Danielle McCann.
Mr. Mathieu suggest, for example, “mobile teams for intervention” that could come in and do the “debriefing” with the workers, exhausted, a bit like in a “post-traumatic stress disorder”.
The means may vary. For example, it proposes to perform a review of the best practices that exist in the area.
In addition to the College of nurses, the letter was also signed by the College of physicians, the professional association of criminologists, the Order of guidance counsellors, the College of occupational therapists, the College of speech-language pathologists and audiologists, Ordre des psychoéducateurs, the College of psychologists, the College of sexologists and the College of social workers and marriage and family therapists.