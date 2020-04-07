The colors are essential: a rainbow of thanks
Since Monday, appear almost everywhere in the streets of Montreal posters with bright colors and pimpants. You can read “thanks !” well-felt. This gratitude is the case for women workers and workers in essential services, which, at this time, work tirelessly for the collective well-being has been undermined by the COVID-19. Entitled The color essential, the initiative is the Hyacinth Driver.
It is through his publishing house, Paperole, that this last is found in this colorful adventure. “The project is born in the emergency. It was initially intended to make a video project for the SAT [Société des arts technologiques], for people in the health system, to thank them. Since we have a large network of contacts with illustrators, and graphic designers, we quickly started to receive a lot of drawings, from all over the world. And it was so beautiful ! “
The project has continued to make its way into the head of Hyacinth Driver. Quickly, two certainties have emerged in it : first, the desire to broaden the spectrum thanks to all of the workers still working in the grocery stores, taxis, etc, and, then, to make sure that everyone can see the illustrations.
“In the video, I had so much material that I thought it would be great if one could view the drawings outside. We live in a period so sad, people are so depressed… I have contacted my printer, Quadriscan, who loved the project and I was offered to print free of charge all the posters. I then contacted Publicité sauvage, which was closed of course, but who has agreed to provide us with two displays. “
Some forty stakeholders, no one is seen during the accelerated process of development. “Everyone had a lot of flexibility and availability. I can’t believe it. “
The color key contains, it spoke of the creations of illustrators and graphic designers, but also children and artists in contemporary art. A meeting of talent, which welcomes Jacinta Driver.
“You need to understand that the community is usually more in a vacuum, that is to say that the different sectors do not stand in the way. “
An example applied of solidarity, in sum, that fits best in the spirit of the initiative. “The goal is to put the color and hope in the lives of the people. “
The color key consists of three parts : a series of posters, a video, as well as “stories” on Facebook and Instagram. Finally, the creations that have been given, they are free of rights for those who would like to reproduce or emulate.