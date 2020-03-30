The company Akhmetov wants to restructure the debt
DTEK is developing a proposal for debt restructuring refers to the bondholders to support the company in this decision.
Operating company “DTEK Energo”, which provides asset management in coal mining and thermal power of the private Ukrainian energy holding DTEK, has taken extraordinary measures and suspend the coupon payment on Eurobonds and interest on Bank debt.
As reported the press service of the company, the decision was made in the downturn in the global financial markets and the collapse of commodity prices.
“Developed by “DTEK Energo” plan to respond to the crisis included measures to minimize the negative economic consequences in the context of growing economic crisis due to pandemic coronavirus COVID 19 and necessary to ensure the operation of enterprises, to protect the health of employees, to preserve the continuity of the production process in emergency situations”, – stated in the message.
It is noted that DTEK is developing a proposal to impose a “standstill” and debt restructuring in relation to the Eurobond issue and refers to the holders of notes and Bank debt to support the company in this decision.
Reference to UNIAN. DTEK is the largest private vertically integrated energy company of Ukraine, is a part financially-industrial group “System capital Management”.