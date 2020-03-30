The company of Ukrainian businessman is preparing to send to the moon a space ship for NASA
Firefly Aerospace creates an orbital transfer vehicle and a lander for the mission, which is scheduled for 2022.
Having R&D center in the river American aerospace company of Ukrainian businessman max Polyakov Firefly Aerospace has applied for participation in the NASA program for delivery of scientific equipment on the moon. About it UBR.ua reported in the press service of the Ukrainian division of the Firefly Aerospace.
Cooperation with NASA is possible in the framework of Commercial Lunar Payload Services. Firefly Aerospace has applied to the fourth order of the program, 19S. It provides for the delivery of scientific equipment at one of the poles of the moon. It is expected that NASA will sign contracts in April, after which companies will have 2.5 years to prepare for the mission, which will begin in the second half of 2022. The total program budget is $2.8 billion.
To participate in the program Firefly Aerospace is developing the orbital transfer vehicle (Orbital Transfer Vehicle, OTV) and lander Genesis. Orbital transport ship will be able to display the satellites in distant orbits and transport several hundred kilograms of payload.
To increase the power of OTV Firefly Aerospace is collaborating with Aerojet Rocketdyne, which is a leader in the creation of the space propulsion, as noted in the press service of the Firefly. The spacecraft will use the engine of the XR-5 Hall Thrusters. According to preliminary calculations, Firefly OTV will weigh 130 kg.
Lander Genesis can deliver to the surface of the moon 85 kg payload. The device will be built in the Israeli Beresheet using American components to comply with standard NASA. In module will also be used the propulsion system from Aerojet.
The main investor Firefly Aerospace venture Fund Noosphere Ventures, whose managing partner is Max Polyakov. The headquarters of Firefly is in Texas. The company already has experience of cooperation with NASA and the air force of the United States. In the summer of 2020 the company plans to launch rocket Alpha.
We will remind, recently in Ukraine was legalized activity space companies to develop and launch rockets for commercial purposes. However, Firefly Aerospace is the one associated with the Ukraine company, which directly prepares for the launch of the carrier rocket.