The concern is spreading in the health community
The COVID-19 has spread in the walls of the hôpital de Verdun, Montreal. At a point, such as 35 patients, with one-quarter of the sick, are affected. Five doctors suffer from it too. One of the sources of the outbreak : doctors “totally asymptomatic,” insisted the CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l’île-de-Montréal. The more reason, say unions, to screen for all health professionals in contact with cases of COVID-19.
“We have already asked the government to test the care professionals who are asymptomatic, on a voluntary basis, said Linda Lapointe, vice-president of the FIQ. It has not been back. “
The FSSS-CSN also calls for a screening expanded. “The workers who have been in contact with cases of COVID may not have access to the tests only if they have at least one symptom, says its spokesperson, Hubert Forcier. We know, however, that an asymptomatic individual may transmit the virus. “
We, in the hospitals, we have contacts every day, all the time. It is just a person to transmit the virus to another.
— An emergency physician
The government Legault prioritizes the patients and the health professionals symptomatic for the testing of the COVID-19. “Passengers, we do not test more, people who are contacts of cases, we do not test more, people who have symptoms and for which we can delay the test, and then who stay at home, no one will test them more,” said Dr. Horacio Arruda, national director of the Québec public health, at the press newspaper, Thursday, to the prime minister on the coronavirus.
The president of the Fédération des médecins spécialistes du Québec considers that, in an ” ideal world “, all of the patients and the health professionals would be detected COVID-19 in the hospitals. But she has no intention of tearing his shirt about it. “We don’t have the capacity at the level of the tests,” said Dr. Diane Francœur. Dr. Horacio Arruda was also mentioned in a press briefing : “When there will be more tests, it’s going to be test, test, test. “
Not less than 907 new cases of infection with the coronavirus have been identified in Québec, bringing the total to 5518. The number of hospitalizations is on the rise, to 365, with 58 new admissions from Wednesday to Thursday. The new coronavirus has caused 3 deaths, for a total of 36.
Mask worn at all times
More than 200 health professionals are currently suffering the COVID-19, according to data from the ministry of Health and social Services, gathered Wednesday to 21h. The MINISTRY stresses that these employees are not necessarily contracted the disease in the course of their work.
On the field, professionals are concerned about. This is the case of an emergency doctor, who prefers to conceal his identity. “In Italy, there has been a lot of décèschez the doctors,” he said. A lot of people think that, there, the transmission is made between health professionals. “
This doctor thinks the staff may have a false reassurance, and lower the guard, when they share together and that they are not at the bedside of the patient. “We, in the hospitals, we have contacts every day, all the time,” he said. It is just a person to transmit the virus to another. “He wears a mask, even in the presence of his colleagues.
IN FIGURE
4
This is the hourly amount, in dollars, of a new bonus that will be paid to the beneficiary attendants of the private network. Premiums of 8 % and 4 % are granted to employees of the public who work in the “first row” and elsewhere, respectively.
At the hospital of Verdun, the measures have been tightened in order to avoid the spread of the virus. The mask procedure is now required at all times to all carers, indicates the direction of the CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l’île-de-Montréal.
All of the hospitalized patients have also been screened at the COVID-19. “Patients who are admitted to the hospital to pass a test before you mount to the floor,” adds the deputy director general of the CIUSSS, Pierre-Paul Milette. Those who are reached are installed in a ” hot zone “, a unit COVID-19.
As for the five doctors with the coronavirus, they remain in isolation at home. “They are asymptomatic or have very weak symptoms,” says Pierre-Paul Milette.
Photo: Jacques Nadeau Le Devoir
A patient is transported to a Montreal hospital by paramedics and equipped with protective clothing.
Impossible to telecommute
There is not that the caregivers in the hospitals who fear the transmission of coronavirus between colleagues. Health professionals of the CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l’île-de-Montréal, which offers support to intermediate resources are hospitable people with an intellectual disability or a disorder on the autism spectrum, are also concerned.
These employees say they are being forced to go to the office to perform telephone follow-up. They are claiming to be able to telework to prevent the spread of the virus and contaminate the troops.
“I could do that currently 90 % of my job remotely,” said Emily (fictitious name), a psycho-educator who wishes to preserve his anonymity because of his duty of loyalty to his employer. Rather, it must work in the office and rub shoulders with some sixty of their colleagues. A no non-sense, to his eyes. “It does not meet the requirements of the public Health, that we said, “if you can stay at home, the”, ” she said.
Q&A
The families concerned can they go for close in residences to take them to the house ?
The national director of public health, Horacio Arruda, do not permit it; he said he had a “malaise” vis-à-vis this idea.
On Wednesday, the Management has changed, changed his gun to the shoulder. The staff can now make teleworking in the rotation, but 50% of the employees must every day be physically present. “What is the purpose of this 50 % ? application Mathieu, a special educator. There is no rational justification for our superiors [in this subject]. “
Louise (fictitious name) deplores the fact that managers require daily records of tasks performed in the mode of telework. “My manager doesn’t monitor my productivity when I am in the office, she said. We already have statistics for the month. “
The CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l’île-de-Montréal explains that at the beginning of the crisis, all the teams had to be at work to rearrange the essential services. Teleworking can now be put in place gradually, said the CIUSSS. “We don’t want anyone to work, said Carla Vandoni, director, program in intellectual disability, spectrum disorder of autism and physical disability. There may be emergencies. “
IN SUMMARY
The police reinforcements
François Legault has strongly criticised the behaviour of citizens who continue to gather and companies that continue their activities although they do not provide essential services. He ordered the police to take action against the recalcitrants — and being ” a little more firm. “The police will distribute more fines. The fines vary between 1000 and 6000 $ per person. This is all that deserve the people who do not respect the guidelines “, said the head of the government. “This is serious, there are lives that are in danger. “Mr. Legault has reminded Quebecers not to go out unless it is” absolutely necessary “.
Cash
It “plays hard” in some countries to have access to the medical equipment, has launched the prime minister. “But we are playing we also with the rules of the game “, he assured. He said that Quebec had to resort to cash and also to police officers to enter into contracts of supply. “It is hundreds of thousands of masks, so they look for orders of millions “, he explained. The doctors as the government have said in recent days that the use of masks N-95 has also been important in recent weeks than during the whole of last year.