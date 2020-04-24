The confinement experienced by children
Mae took advantage of the confinement to practice her talent of make-up with his brother, Eli.
April 24, 2020 4: 00
Eve-Marie Fortier
While the governmental measures of social distancing have forced the temporary closure of schools and child care facilities, many children are bored. Even if some like to stay home, many would prefer to locate their classmates and their teacher to return to their usual routine. Other also feel anxiety in the face of the spread of the virus.
Coralie, 9 year old girl, does not like the confinement. Even if she took advantage of the days off forced to do a little bike, she misses a lot of school. “I like to go to school me and I’m bored because I love all the materials. A chance that I continue to learn things on the computer. ”
Coralie was eager to return to school.
However, the situation is different when the exercises do not involve technology. According to Dominik Champagne, his mom, the most difficult is to continue learning to write. “I find that too many screens cause a certain dependency, and they allow a facility that scripture does not give. “
For Eli, a young boy, also aged 9 years, the most difficult is not to see his friends. “I know that it is necessary to respect the instructions requested, but I find it flat, not to go to school to see my friends. ”
However, even if he gets bored of his classmates, he managed to deal. “We do our homework at home. Mom is a professor so it is much ‘helping’. I’ve also started a project for the construction of the teepee and log cabin. ”
Eli must remain at his home with his mother, but also with his father-in-law, her little sister, aged less than a year old and his sister of 7 years, Mae. For her, not being able to do activities outside the home is not easy. “We the children, we don’t even have the right to go to the grocery store. The most difficult thing is that we are five at home and that you can’t do elsewhere. ”
Louis-Félix, Charles-Emile and Ann-Sophie have created a poster to encourage workers essential.
The little girl is also a sense of fear about the spread of the virus. “I’m afraid that grandma, grandpa, grand-mom and grand-dad to get it, because it is more dangerous for them. But I know that they will get out of it. “
The stress of the disease
The anxiety that the older people in the entourage of children catch the COVID-19 is also present for Louis-Félix, 10 years. “I feel a little bit stressed because I fear that my grandparents get it “, he said.
The importance of solidarity was referred to by his half-brother, Charles-Émile, 12 years. “My sister and I have created a poster to be placed in the office of our mother, who works in the health care environment. It is important to encourage essential workers. “
Working in the school environment, Claudie, the mother of Eli and Mae, is often witness to the anxiety experienced by many young people. “Children are often anxious because they must constantly perform in a limited period of time. During the confinement, the time stops. Even if I chose to continue school at home, the notion of being late and having to hurry no longer exists. ”
Mae and Eli have several projects to accomplish during the confinement.
Importance of the framework of the school and the nursery
Several parents have also mentioned the importance of the framework offered by the school and the daycare children. It is difficult to reproduce the same stability during the containment. Even if Claudie was able to recreate a certain school while keeping a routine, she is aware that not all families who may find themselves in a situation as optimal.
“Even if I was already used to being able to work with a specific schedule, given that I am a teacher, I can easily imagine myself that this may be difficult for a parent who is not accustomed to the school model and who needs more work,” she mentioned.