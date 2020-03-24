The conflict between Kanye West and Taylor swift scored a new momentum

It turns out that Kanye did not warn the singer about unflattering lines in the song using her name.

Between Kanye West and Taylor swift, tense relationship for over 10 years. It all started in 2009 when Kanye presented the award to Taylor at the MTV Video Music Awards. The rapper stated that he did not agree with the opinion of the jury, and the rewards were worthy of beyoncé. Star criticized Kanye for his words, and he apologized to Taylor.

But after 7 years, the rapper released the song that contains the words that humiliate Taylor. “I feel that me and Taylor can still have sex. Why? I made this bitch famous” – referred to in the song Famous.

The couple claimed that Taylor knew about these lines in the song and agreed with it. Kim even posted an audio conversation Kanye and Taylor, in which the singer agreed with this text. More recently, however, fans of Taylor swift got the full video verification phone call. It turns out that Kanye didn’t warn Taylor about the above lines. Thus, fans have fully justified the idol, and accused the family of lying.