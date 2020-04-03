The conquest of new markets
Emmanuelle Grill
March 21, 2020
Lufa
The company Lufa is currently building their fourth greenhouse on the roofs, in the borough of Saint-Laurent, in Montreal.
Climate change is also business opportunities for québec companies, and many of them already take their pin of the game. Tour of the horizon.
When they have harvested their first vegetables in 2011, Lufa Farms provided approximately 200 customers per week and had a handful of employees. Today, the company delivers 20 000 weekly baskets, with 300 workers and is currently building their fourth greenhouse on the roofs, in the borough of Saint-Laurent, in Montreal. “We see more and more that people want to make their contribution, and can contribute to reduce their emissions of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by allowing them to eat food produced locally,” explains Thibault Sorret, a spokesman for the company, whose sales have grown approximately 30 % per year.
Rethink the models
Always at radius power, a company Loop, founded in 2016, is giving a second chance to fruits and vegetables imperfect that would have ended up in the trash, turning them into juice, smoothie, beer, soap or even dog treats. In full growth, the montréal firm is said to have “saved” 3545 tonnes of fruit and vegetables for the past four years, thus avoiding the issuance of 2855 tonnes of GHG emissions.
This model is circular, and has been adopted by dozens of companies, is spurring the emergence of a real “new economy” across the province. “They are rethinking the use of the waste so that the waste of one becomes raw material for another, points out Johanne Turbide, director of sustainable development and secretary general of HEC Montréal. By focusing on the value chain, both upstream and downstream, there are multiple ways to reduce the carbon footprint. “
According to the professor, the dominant models are changing, and the different economic sectors are aware of the cost of the pollution. “All fields of activity can put the hand in the fight against climate change, both at the transport level that the choice of raw materials or production methods. Even the large investment funds begin to enter the dance and are moving toward investments that are more responsible, ” she said.
Transform and innovate
Surfing on this wave of change, the new players offer their services to help companies assess their carbon footprint. This is the case of GHGSat which, thanks to its own satellites, measure from space the GHG emissions of its customers in the four corners of the world. These work in the oil, mining, agricultural, etc ” At the outset, the motivationsdes organizations were primarily economic — the costs related to the production of carbon, but today, we feel that there is also a thrust on social, which translates into a growth of demand “, explains p.-d. g., Stéphane Germain, who plans to launch ten new satellites by 2023.
Created in 2016, the consulting Group at Carbon features of the training services and consultation to companies to move towards strategic solutions to reduce their environmental footprint. A market that is full of excitement. “We realize that there are more organizations who want to act and make changes to the house “, confirms the president and co-founder of the group, Jean Paquin, who is also the p.-d. g. SAF + Consortium. This grouping of companies in quebec has developed a kerosene-synthetic for the civil aviation industry by capturing the CO2 directly from the chimneys of large emitters such as refineries. Very soon, Air Transat will test this clean fuel on its fleet of aircraft.
Green Innovations
At the heart of solutions to mitigate climate change, green technologies have also opened new opportunities. “Companies have realized that the clean technologies give them a competitive advantage. In addition to the environmental gain, there are also economic and social benefits. They not only improve their carbon footprint, but at the same time their competitiveness, ” says Denis Leclerc, president, Écotech Québec cluster, the quebec clean technology.
Rackam, a Sherbrooke, produces, for example, of the energy through thermal solar panels to supply power to various industries for hot water, vapor or intense heat. With customers in the United States, in Greece, in Spain and in Morocco in particular, it begins to develop its market in Quebec. “It is long to change habits, but in the long term, the industries in québec will be able to save money by freeing themselves of their dependence on hydrocarbons,” said its president, Mathieu Chagnon. Case to follow.