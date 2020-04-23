The consequences that he has to “flatten the curve”
March 22, 2020 4: 00
Jean-Pierre Aubry
Independent economist
THE SCIENCE IN HIS WORDS / I write to you to mention a point related to the pandemic caused by the covid-19 on which it seems to me important to present to the public some of the nuances. There is much talk in the media of the need to”flatten the curve” in order not to overburden health systems. But I think that it is important to inform the population on some long-term effects of this measure.
I am certain, as has been noted in most of the news articles in this regard, in the short term in the next 12 months there will be less pressure on the health system. However, I wonder if this will reduce in the medium term the number of people who will get the disease and therefore the number of person who will be hospitalized. The information I have gathered to government authorities does not suggest that there is a reduction in the medium and long term of these two numbers. They talk about slowing down the outbreak of the disease and allow the health system to absorb more easily over time the demand for hospital care.
One of the consequences of this type of answer could be the following. The more we flatter the curve, the more the measures in place to reduce contact between people will have to stretch over time, and the return to economic trade before the arrival of the epidemic will be delayed. Therefore, there will be an increased risk of bankruptcy, and this return will be made more difficult. This would be the price to pay for the rescue of lives made possible by the slowdown of the outbreak of the disease.
If, however, it is possible to reduce the number of people who could catch the disease, this could involve long-term more lives saved and economic gains. These are aspects that it seems to me important to clarify.
* * * * *
