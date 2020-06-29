The conservatives called for an investigation into the student assistance program
Share
28 June 2020 16: 15
Share
The conservatives called for an investigation into the student assistance program
The canadian Press
OTTAWA – The federal conservatives called for an investigation on the decision of the liberal government to entrust to an international charity managing a program of $ 900 million intended to help the students during the pandemic COVID-19.
In a letter addressed Sunday to the auditor general Karen Hogan, the conservatives argue that the decision to “outsource” the canadian stock Exchange for the volunteer student to WE Charity undermines the capacity of Parliament to monitor the program.
They also note the links to previous prime minister Justin Trudeau with the organization.
Mr. Trudeau has defended last week’s decision to engage in WE Charity to administer the program in spite of the ties of the group with the prime minister and his wife, who is the host of a podcast of the organization.
Mr. Trudeau has said that the decision to use WE by the Charity has been taken by the non-partisan public service, and not by him.
The scholarship offer to eligible students up to $ 5000 in return for volunteering with non-profit organizations, helping to cushion the impact of the pandemic COVID-19.