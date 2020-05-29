The consumer does not mind the expense
In survey after survey, households remain cautious, avoid big expenses and prioritize savings, ” says the economist Sebastien Lavoie.
The pandemic has made the consumer cautious and the déconfinement progressive changes little. Without a clear horizon, an important engine of economic activity will remain in idle.
The consumer does not mind the expense, enters into a small comprehensive review of Sébastien Lavoie. The chief economist at Laurentian Bank securities gives the example of Denmark, one of the first countries to apply strict measures of containment in response to the pandemic, where consumer spending has fallen by 29 % compared to the level of pre-pandemic. In contrast, in Sweden, and rather moderate on the measures of distance, these expenses have dropped 25 %. A small gap of only 4 percentage points.
17,3%
It is the unemployment rate in April, a record post-war.
The cautious attitude of the consumer is verified also in the confidence index of the Conference Board, which remained in may close to its low old of six years in the United States. In Canada, the index Bloomberg Nanos measuring the sentiment of consumer confidence edged higher for a fourth consecutive week in mid-may, but while remaining in the area depressed.
In survey after survey, households remain cautious, avoid big expenses and prioritize savings, ” adds the economist. This savings is even more favored than 27 % of the workers normally in the middle of the job were at home in march. One of the explanations is found on the side of the labour market, with unemployment rate reaching a record post-war of 17.3% in April. “According to our base scenario, about two-thirds of unemployed Canadians will receive a reminder from their employer before the end of 2020,” underlines Sébastien Lavoie. On the income side, canadian workers saw their total compensation fall by 23 %, on average, between February and April, a gap that will be difficult to catch up.
Were added to the equation a level of high household indebtedness and a balance sheet weakened by the volatility of the stock market and by the pressures on the real estate. The consumption is more correlated with the value of the real estate assets of households, the downward trend on prices that emerges in the projections of analysts will add to the anxiety of consumers.