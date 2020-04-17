The containment measures made to last
April 16, 2020
Philip Davali Agence France-Presse
According to experts from norway, the reopening of schools and child care facilities would be the measure that would have the greatest positive effect on the economy. On the photo, a school recently opened in Denmark.
Governments hide more easily their impatience to begin some return to normalcy.
