The containment provides a good example of the work physiotherapists
Photo: Pierre-Philippe Marcou Agence France-Presse
Since Monday, various health professionals, such as physiotherapists, chiropractors and osteopaths can treat all of the patients in person, and not only the cases deemed to be urgent.
The phone rings in the clinical therapeutic care, which resume their normal activities after two and a half months off. “We don’t stop to run, said Rebecca Won, physiotherapist at the clinic Stadium PhysiOsteo, in Montreal. I’ve got ten people on my waiting list. My week is full, and the next overflowing. “
Sylvie Therrien looked forward to the reopening of the complete clinical. “I canonized my physiotherapist this morning [Monday] ! “, she said.
The 56 year old woman, off work, was injured last summer by lifting the mattress and box spring of his bed. A stupid accident, which caused two herniated discs and a fracture of a vertebra. His physiotherapy treatments are good for him. But they had to be interrupted in mid-march, because of the pandemic of COVID-19. “For the past three weeks, my state has deteriorated,” said Sylvie Therrien. I can’t go for a walk. “
With containment, people in good health have also developed a sore, especially on the back. “People who were active or who were active transportation, sedentary themselves, says Rebecca Won. They have made 100 not in their house. Their muscles are became un-conditioned. “Others become involved in the running and were injured. “People who do not cause set to run every day,” she said.
Injuries related to tennis — a sport allowed since may 20 — also begin to appear, according to Pascal Gagnon, physiotherapist at Physio Extra, in Lachenaie. “I had a patient [Monday] who is injured after having played tennis,” he said.
This is notwithstanding the musculoskeletal problems related to telework. The physiotherapist Denis Fortier noted an increase of cases in his clientele. “Teachers at the secondary level, teaching at a distance, spend up to seven hours in front of their computer at home,” he says. Their job is not necessarily optimal. “A lot of people will also use a laptop,” he said. This is not always the ideal, because the screen and keyboard are fixed together. “
Manage the blouses and coats
The recovery of activity remains a challenge for professionals in therapeutic care. The standards Commission, equity, health and safety in the workplace (CNESST) requires that staff be equipped with a mask process, a visor or safety glasses and a tracksuit (coat or gown) when it performs care less than two meters distance from the patient.
This tracksuit should be changed between each client, indicates the CNESST in his guide for the sector of therapeutic care. A standard that is deemed “severe” by the president of the professional Order of physiotherapy of Quebec, Denis Pelletier.
“This point is lost on us a bit,” he said. One can understand that it is necessary to change the lab coat if there is physical contact. But one is obliged to do so even when there is no contact between the coat and the patient. “For example, when the hands of the physiotherapist are touching the ankle of the patient, without the lab coat touches the skin, he adds. “Imagine the amount of coats that it imposes on us when we have a day with 12 to 15 patients,” says Denis Pelletier.
Access to the blouses and coats remains ” quite limited “, commented Pascal Gagnon, president of the Federation of physiotherapy clinics of the Quebec. “We told the clinics that the covers that it normally gives to customers can become, in need of coats,” he says. Whatever it is, its members will have to do a lot of washes shirts in the coming weeks and months. “A lot of people has already bought another washer or another dryer “, said Pascal Gagnon.
New reality
The Association des chiropraticiens du Québec does not question the obligation of changing track between each patient. Clinics must, however, adapt to their new reality, recognizes its president, Marie-Hélène Boivin. They have had to rearrange their schedules and their places of treatment, in order to comply with the health measures and distancing physical.
“We’ll probably see a bit less of people to start, says Marie-Hélène Boivin. Some people perhaps will extend their hours [of appointment] later [in the evening] or work during the end of the week. “
Despite a long waiting list, the Clinic of osteopathy Gayet et associés, in Montréal, has decided to resume its activities at 30 % in June. Svetlana Gayet is the owner with her husband. “We do not take patients at the same time to avoid that people cross,” said the osteopath. It has a heavy procedure of disinfection between clients. We wanted to see how it was going to go. “
Pascal Gagnon hopes to him, that the téléréadaptation will continue its momentum. A host of problems that can be addressed through this, ” he said. “For example, it is capable of evaluating the workstations at home,” he said. We can give advice for an exercise program. “
Over the past 11 weeks, the 350 000 rehabilitation treatments have been given in the province, according to the Federation of physiotherapy clinics of the Quebec.