The containment we did it fatten ? It is less obvious than it seems…
Jean-François Cliche
The Sun
BLOG / “The only thing that is certain with the coronavirus, it is that we will all get out of the confinement a lot more big.” When I saw this quip sweet-and-sour on my RS a few months ago, I told myself that the author was no doubt right. After all, the gyms, pools and exercise rooms were they not all closed ?
Then I noticed that a surprisingly large number of people passing through each day in front of me while jogging. It seemed to me the least to see many, many more than usual, but I swept it to the back of the hand to me saying 1) that it was anecdotal and 2) that I did not know, at the bottom, if there was really more of a jogger since I was not working often of the house before the confinement. Can-be had-he always had, but that I just could not see them when I spent my days at the office.
Except that here, we are starting to have more systematic data — some of which have even been published in the scientific literature. And it’s official : there really is not obvious that the containment has been so bad for our “silhouette” group, if it gives me the expression. The portrait that emerges from these figures is quite complex, in fact.
There are some, of course, that support the idea that people are a little bit left to go for the containment, at least in some countries. For example, the house of Gallup poll in the United States, has found that the coronavirus had affected the practice of sport for 38 % of Americans, compared to only 14% who said they were doing more physical activity now (and 48 % that it had changed nothing).
Similarly, this study published in late June in the Annals of Internal Medicine (AIM) has analyzed the data to an application account of not having more than 450 000 subscribers, and has found that 30 days after the declaration of the pandemic, each was on average 27 % less than not on a daily basis. The step count is recognized as an indicator reliable enough physical activity in general, it may be, therefore, yes, containment (whether voluntary or compulsory) we have to collectively as “softened”.
But on the other hand, the effect measured in this study (as the authors themselves say) may indicate not a decline in the practice of sports. If you can’t do window-shopping because the malls are closed, if one does not walk over to the parking lot, or up in the transit because we tele-works, then it will be less than not every day. But this does not necessarily imply that we are doing less physical activity than before the confinement, or that it has not replaced our sports before by others.
In addition, the study of AIM also shows strong differences from one country to the other. In places like France, the United States and the United Kingdom, the daily number of steps has fallen dramatically, close to 50% stronger measures of distance. But in other countries (Taiwan, South Korea, Sweden), it has almost nothing changed.
It is also, broadly, a business-as-usual that this study, conducted in Australia, found : 35 % are doing more physical activity than before the pandemic, which is not much less than the 43 % who have reduced their practice of the sport.