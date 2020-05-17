The contrast of Adrien Proust, a theorist forgotten the containment systematic
May 17, 2020
The contrast of Adrien Proust, a theorist forgotten the containment systematic
Jean-Louis de la Vaissière
Agence France-Presse
PARIS — If he had lived today, the hygienist, Adrien Proust, the father of Marcel Proust, would have traced the geography of the coronavirus, advised the government, called for the containment of systematic and detected some striking similarities with the crises of epidemic of the Nineteenth century.
The importance of this clever author of some twenty volumes — to the treaties on the circuits of the outbreaks including his essay famous on the hygiene international (1873) — has been obscured by the celebrity’s posthumous author of’In Search of lost time.
Adrien Proust (1834-1903) will be in the Nineteenth century one of the european thinkers in major social distancing, quarantine, the cordon sanitaire modern and containment — which he called “sequestration” — at a time when the asian cholera, plague, yellow fever, were particularly deadly.
This “geographer of epidemics”, as described to the AFP the biographer and scholar of Marcel Proust, Jean-Yves Tadié, has traced “the new roads of major epidemics”, traveling from Persia to Egypt, interested in their propagation in the pilgrimage of Mecca. He is very focused on hygiene in transport, including maritime.
“If it is not him who invented the cordon sanitaire, it has been reactivated,” said Mr. Tadié. Notably, he theorized the containment systematic.
“A sequestration rigorous, the interruption of communications by land or by sea have managed to preserve some place or some country,” wrote in his essay the one who was to become in 1884 the inspector general of the health service.
Washing hands and face
Adrien Proust boasted not to have contracted any illness by keeping his distance with sick people he visited courageously. It was enough, he said, of washing hands and face. According to Jean-Yves Tadié, “it has a european vision of things”, and similarities can be observed with the current crisis : “the defence of Europe against cholera was as today in scattered order”.
It will have been all of the international conferences on the epidemic until his death in 1903. There will advocate for the creation of an international Office of public hygiene, which will see the light of day in 1907, four years after her disappearance. Adrien Proust bataillait “to impose the British and the Ottomans a genuine health control”. The same dilemma as today’s was: focus on the global economy or health?
In the name of “let make, let pass”, the British “did not want to halt the trade which was based very largely on the route to India. We watched it happen the same thing with (the Prime minister) Boris Johnson, who did not want to first checks,” noted the professor Tadié.
Born in Illiers-Combray near Chartres, sons of small traders, stock passed through the small seminary, a doctor of 28 years, this doctor, also a neurologist, who believes in the drugs, and specializes in hygiene on his 40 years, will be the prototype of the positivist, secular, republican, atheist, interested in the social question. Admitted to the Academy of medicine, a man of his time, Adrien Proust is convinced that science will bring fulfillment to humanity, and that the hygiene is a cause of national and international.
Two visions of the containment
It is also a ” father “terrifying enough”, unfaithful, crushing his stature the young Marcel asthma, which he called “my poor Marcel,” said Jean-Yves Tadié.
A character returned in the guise of dr. Cottard in A love of Swann. He had established a closer relationship with his eldest son, Robert, who is a renowned physician during the First world war.
If they shared the same work capacity, many separated Adrien and Marcel: the father said in his treatise of hygiene that it “is necessary to overcome the dust and air”. Advice that the son, who is confined to the latter part of his life, would never.
“What are the methods of his mother that he employs in the fight against asthma: cover, lock himself in his room, while his father told him to do some exercise, go out, open the window,” notes the professor Tadié.
There are containment and confinement: when is Adrien advocated open windows, Marcel was permeated by the fear of contamination, to the point of disinfection formalin letters he received…